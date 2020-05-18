Log in
Global Automotive Trailers Procurement Market Intelligence Report Identifies Pricing Models and Their Functionality to Address Risks of Procurement Price Hikes in This Market | SpendEdge

05/18/2020 | 12:39am EDT

SpendEdge has been monitoring the global Automotive Trailers Market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 4 billion between 2017-2022 at a CAGR of over 3% Request free sample pages.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200517005084/en/

COVID-19 Impact Assessment and Market Insights

SpendEdge’s reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our Global Automotive Trailers Procurement Market Procurement Intelligence Report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights in the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

To stay on top of latest trends and supply market information, check out SpendEdge’s knowledge center on COVID-19 impact assessment.

Insights into the market price trends

  • Labor wages are likely to increase owing to factors that are rising minimum wage standards in manufacturing hubs such as Europe and APAC, lack of skilled labor, and the low adoption of manufacturing automation by most suppliers. This will drive buyers’ automotive trailers procurement expenditure.
  • SG&A and other expenses are highly dependent on the scale of operations of suppliers. Suppliers with a presence across several geographic regions are expected to observe higher spend on marketing and advertising. This is expected to have an inflationary impact on automotive trailers procurement expenses.

Pricing Models that Buyers must Implement while Entering into a Contract with Suppliers

Contract-based pricing is the most widely adopted pricing model in the global automotive trailers market.

Contract-based pricing - High engagement with suppliers as buyers often assist in product development, high transparency in pricing. This pricing model facilitate buyers with insights into suppliers' operations, production, and costs. This is expected to minimize buyers’ automotive trailers procurement expenditure.

Insights into strategies that will help buyers optimize their procurement spend

  • Buyers are likely to incur heavy charges in inventory management. Hence, it is beneficial for buyers to adopt a VMI practice where the trailers are with suppliers until their need is realized by buyers spend and manage budget. This helps in optimizing automotive trailers procurement spend.
  • Demand management processes can enable buyers to effectively utilize the carrying capacities of trailers. This can improve utilization factor for buyers, thereby providing better value to the spend in the automotive trailers market.

Some of the top Global Automotive Trailers Procurement Market suppliers enlisted in this report

This Global Automotive Trailers Procurement Market procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Schmitz Cargobull
  • Wabash National
  • Miller Industries
  • Wielton
  • Utility Trailer Manufacturing
  • Great Dane

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment subscribe to our procurement platform.

Free sample of reports that you may like:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo?


© Business Wire 2020
