Global Automotive Ventilated Seats Market 2018-2022 with Key Player Analysis on Adient, Continental, Faurecia, Lear, Magna International, and Toyota Boshoku - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Automotive Ventilated Seats Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive ventilated seats market is set to register a CAGR of 7.47% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is development of new type of head-area ventilation. The global automotive seat market is witnessing developments in the form of advanced seating functionalities that are improving comfort and convenience levels for the driver and occupants.

According to the report, one driver in the market is comfort advantages and functional benefits. The advantages associated with ventilated seats are leading to their increased penetration across different passenger vehicle segments. Automotive ventilated seats reduce occupant's body fatigue and thus play a key role in enhancing drive comfort.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market system malfunction and ineffectiveness. The global automotive ventilated seats market is growing due to the comfort advantages and functional benefits that ventilated seats bring to the user. However, there are certain disadvantages associated with these seats that challenge the growth of the market.

Key Trends

Development of New Type of Head-Area Ventilation

Use of Compact Centrifugal Fan

Growing Ventilated Seats Offering in Entry-Level Passenger Cars

Key Vendors

Adient

Continental

Faurecia

Lear

Magna International

Toyota Boshoku

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Landscape

5. Market Sizing

6. Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

8. Customer Landscape

9. Regional Landscape

10. Decision Framework

11. Drivers and Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Vendor Landscape

14. Vendor Analysis

