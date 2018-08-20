Global Automotive Ventilated Seats Market 2018-2022 with Key Player Analysis on Adient, Continental, Faurecia, Lear, Magna International, and Toyota Boshoku - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Automotive Ventilated Seats Market 2018-2022" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive ventilated seats market is set to register a CAGR
of 7.47% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is development of new type of head-area
ventilation. The global automotive seat market is witnessing
developments in the form of advanced seating functionalities that are
improving comfort and convenience levels for the driver and occupants.
According to the report, one driver in the market is comfort advantages
and functional benefits. The advantages associated with ventilated seats
are leading to their increased penetration across different passenger
vehicle segments. Automotive ventilated seats reduce occupant's body
fatigue and thus play a key role in enhancing drive comfort.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market system
malfunction and ineffectiveness. The global automotive ventilated seats
market is growing due to the comfort advantages and functional benefits
that ventilated seats bring to the user. However, there are certain
disadvantages associated with these seats that challenge the growth of
the market.
Key Trends
-
Development of New Type of Head-Area Ventilation
-
Use of Compact Centrifugal Fan
-
Growing Ventilated Seats Offering in Entry-Level Passenger Cars
Key Vendors
-
Adient
-
Continental
-
Faurecia
-
Lear
-
Magna International
-
Toyota Boshoku
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Scope of the Report
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Landscape
5. Market Sizing
6. Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
8. Customer Landscape
9. Regional Landscape
10. Decision Framework
11. Drivers and Challenges
12. Market Trends
13. Vendor Landscape
14. Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vz5zkp/global_automotive?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005512/en/