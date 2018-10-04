Global Automotive Wiper Systems Market 2018-2022 | Key Insights and Analysis | Technavio

Technavio analysts forecast the global automotive wiper systems market to post a CAGR of nearly 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

Introduction of dual-direct-drive wiper systems is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global automotive wiper systems market 2018-2022. Rising demand and R&D on technology have led to sterling technological advancements. An instance is the introduction of dual motor wipes or dual direct drive wiper systems. Two individual motors for each wiper arm is used in this system. Deploying individual motors does away with wiper linkage, unlike conventional wipers, to save space and reduce the weight of the systems.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global automotive wiper systems market is the increase in adoption of rear wipers in SUVs, compact, and crossover vehicles:

Global automotive wiper systems market: Increase in adoption of rear wipers in SUVs, compact, and crossover vehicles

Hatchback and SUVs have large rear windshields that are susceptible to deposits of dirt and dust. This reduces the rear visibility of the driver and makes the vehicle vulnerable to accidents. Hence, the need for rear wipers in hatchbacks, SUVs, compact, and crossover vehicles. The use of rear wiper systems has been also been mandated by various regulatory bodies and OEMs are increasingly offering them as standard fitments in most hatchbacks, crossovers, and SUVs.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive components, “The demand for wiper systems per unit vehicle has gone up in each of these segments due to the growing use of rear wipers. Moreover, in countries such as the US, China, Japan, and India, the growth of the automotive wiper systems market is becoming notable owing to the increasing demand for SUVs, compact, and crossover vehicles. Automobile manufacturers are also shifting their focus toward SUVs and crossovers.”

Global automotive wiper systems market: Segmentation analysis

The global automotive wiper systems market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The passenger vehicle segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 73% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 53%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase in its market share by over 1%.

