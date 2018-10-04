Global Automotive Wiper Systems Market 2018-2022 | Key Insights and Analysis | Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global automotive wiper systems market to post a
CAGR of nearly 4% during the forecast period, according to their
latest market research report. However, the growth momentum of the
market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year
growth.
Introduction of dual-direct-drive wiper systems is one of the major
trends being witnessed in the global
automotive wiper systems market 2018-2022. Rising demand and R&D
on technology have led to sterling technological advancements. An
instance is the introduction of dual motor wipes or dual direct drive
wiper systems. Two individual motors for each wiper arm is used in this
system. Deploying individual motors does away with wiper linkage, unlike
conventional wipers, to save space and reduce the weight of the systems.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global automotive wiper systems market is the increase
in adoption of rear wipers in SUVs, compact, and crossover vehicles:
Global automotive wiper systems market:
Increase in adoption of rear wipers in SUVs, compact, and crossover
vehicles
Hatchback and SUVs have large rear windshields that are susceptible to
deposits of dirt and dust. This reduces the rear visibility of the
driver and makes the vehicle vulnerable to accidents. Hence, the need
for rear wipers in hatchbacks, SUVs, compact, and crossover vehicles.
The use of rear wiper systems has been also been mandated by various
regulatory bodies and OEMs are increasingly offering them as standard
fitments in most hatchbacks, crossovers, and SUVs.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive
components, “The demand for wiper systems per unit vehicle has gone
up in each of these segments due to the growing use of rear wipers.
Moreover, in countries such as the US, China, Japan, and India, the
growth of the automotive wiper systems market is becoming notable owing
to the increasing demand for SUVs, compact, and crossover vehicles.
Automobile manufacturers are also shifting their focus toward SUVs and
crossovers.”
Global automotive wiper systems market:
Segmentation analysis
The global automotive wiper systems market research report provides
market segmentation by end-user (passenger vehicle and commercial
vehicle), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an
in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market,
including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
The passenger vehicle segment held the largest market share in 2017,
accounting for nearly 73% of the market. This end-user segment is
expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 53%. This
region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase
in its market share by over 1%.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005576/en/