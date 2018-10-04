Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Automotive Wiper Systems Market 2018-2022 | Key Insights and Analysis | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 11:44am EDT

Technavio analysts forecast the global automotive wiper systems market to post a CAGR of nearly 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005576/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive wiper systems market f ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive wiper systems market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Introduction of dual-direct-drive wiper systems is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global automotive wiper systems market 2018-2022. Rising demand and R&D on technology have led to sterling technological advancements. An instance is the introduction of dual motor wipes or dual direct drive wiper systems. Two individual motors for each wiper arm is used in this system. Deploying individual motors does away with wiper linkage, unlike conventional wipers, to save space and reduce the weight of the systems.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global automotive wiper systems market is the increase in adoption of rear wipers in SUVs, compact, and crossover vehicles:

Global automotive wiper systems market: Increase in adoption of rear wipers in SUVs, compact, and crossover vehicles

Hatchback and SUVs have large rear windshields that are susceptible to deposits of dirt and dust. This reduces the rear visibility of the driver and makes the vehicle vulnerable to accidents. Hence, the need for rear wipers in hatchbacks, SUVs, compact, and crossover vehicles. The use of rear wiper systems has been also been mandated by various regulatory bodies and OEMs are increasingly offering them as standard fitments in most hatchbacks, crossovers, and SUVs.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive components, “The demand for wiper systems per unit vehicle has gone up in each of these segments due to the growing use of rear wipers. Moreover, in countries such as the US, China, Japan, and India, the growth of the automotive wiper systems market is becoming notable owing to the increasing demand for SUVs, compact, and crossover vehicles. Automobile manufacturers are also shifting their focus toward SUVs and crossovers.”

Global automotive wiper systems market: Segmentation analysis

The global automotive wiper systems market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The passenger vehicle segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 73% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 53%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase in its market share by over 1%.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:12pSOCIETE ANONYME BELGE DE CONSTRUCTIONS AERONAUTIQUES : Inter hospital transport by drone becomes reality
PU
06:12pQUANTMRE : Partners with Securrency to Launch a Globally Compliant Stablecoin and Blockchain-Based Real Estate Marketplace
PR
06:12pWORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
06:12pBluestem Group Announces Select Operating Subsidiaries Reach Settlement with BCFP
BU
06:12pSiriusXM Radio to Offer Weekly Wealth Management Broadcast
AC
06:11pSHAREHOLDER ALERT - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC NOTIFIES INVESTORS OF CLASS ACTION AGAINST MGT CAPITAL INVESTMENTS, INC. (MGTI) AND LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : November 27, 2018
PR
06:10pTRANSAT AT : Air Transat unveils its summer 2019 flight program
AQ
06:10pGlobal Sushi Restaurants Market 2018-2022 | Innovative Sushi Dishes to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
06:09pREDFIN : Mortgage Launches in Colorado
PR
06:09pSHAREHOLDER ALERT - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC NOTIFIES INVESTORS OF CLASS ACTION AGAINST HASBRO, INC. (HAS) AND LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : November 27, 2018
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO BPM : Italian banks face twin challenges of capital and funding
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
3ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : J&J, Arrowhead in gene-silencing drug deal worth up to $3.7 bln
4BURBERRY GROUP : European luxury stocks fall on worries over China slowdown
5DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : Under Criminal Investigation by Justice Department -- Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.