Global Autonomous Bus Market 2020-2024 | Developments in Autonomous Vehicle Corridors to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global autonomous bus market and it is poised to grow by 2364 units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 32% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005545/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Autonomous Bus Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Autonomous Bus Market Download free sample report

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Volvo, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Easymile SAS, Navya SA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd., and Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The developments in autonomous vehicle corridors have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, reliability and safety concerns over autonomous driving might hamper market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/autonomous-bus-market-industry-analysis

Autonomous Bus Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Autonomous Bus Market is segmented as below:

■ Type

■ Fully Autonomous

■ Semi-autonomous

■ Geographic Landscape

■ APAC

■ Europe

■ MEA

■ North America

■ South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40072

Autonomous Bus Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our autonomous bus market report covers the following areas:

■ Autonomous Bus Market Size

■ Autonomous Bus Market Trends

■ Autonomous Bus Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the emergence of vehicle-to-cloud OTA solutions for autonomous vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the autonomous bus market growth during the next few years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Autonomous Bus Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

■ CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

■ Detailed information on factors that will assist autonomous bus market growth during the next five years

■ Estimation of the autonomous bus market size and its contribution to the parent market

■ Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

■ The growth of the autonomous bus market

■ Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

■ Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of autonomous bus market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

■ 2.1 Preface

■ 2.2 Preface

■ 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

■ Market ecosystem

■ Market characteristics

■ Value chain analysis

■ Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

■ Market definition

■ Market sizing 2019

■ Market outlook

■ Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

■ Bargaining power of buyers

■ Bargaining power of suppliers

■ Threat of new entrants

■ Threat of substitutes

■ Threat of rivalry

■ Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

■ Market segmentation by type

■ Comparison by type

■ Fully autonomous - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Semi-autonomous - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

■ Geographic segmentation

■ Geographic comparison

■ Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Key leading countries

■ Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

■ Market drivers

■ Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

■ Growth of autonomous bus launches

■ Vehicle-to-cloud OTA solutions for autonomous vehicles

■ Deployment of autonomous vehicles as shuttles

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

■ Overview

■ Landscape disruption

■ Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

■ Vendors covered

■ Vendor classification

■ Market positioning of vendors

■ AB Volvo

■ Continental AG

■ Daimler AG

■ Easymile SAS

■ Navya SA

■ Robert Bosch GmbH

■ Toyota Motor Corp.

■ Volkswagen AG

■ Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd.

■ Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

■ Research methodology

■ List of abbreviations

■ Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005545/en/