Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Autonomous Bus Market 2020-2024| Vehicle-To-Cloud OTA Solutions for Autonomous Vehicles to Boost the Market Growth| Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 10:31am EST

The global autonomous bus market size is expected to post a CAGR of close to 32% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005587/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global autonomous bus market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global autonomous bus market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The developments in autonomous vehicle corridors with supporting infrastructure are offering a conducive environment for testing, development, and deployment of autonomous buses. For instance, in March 2019, the state of Florida in the US introduced a bill seeking about USD 2 million investment to develop smart corridors for autonomous shuttles as a public-private partnership. With such developments in the autonomous vehicle corridors, there will be significant growth in the autonomous bus market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40072

As per Technavio, the rising popularity of vehicle-to-cloud over-the-air (OTA) solutions for autonomous vehicles will have a positive impact on market growth over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Autonomous Bus Market: Vehicle-to-cloud OTA Solutions for Autonomous Vehicles

The uptake of electronic components and systems in modern vehicles has increased considerably in recent years due to the penetration of ADAS, connectivity, and other systems. Also, the availability of over-the-air (OTA) updates is further expected to drive the autonomous bus market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, vehicle-to-cloud solutions are making it easier to assure secured and intelligent OTA updates for connected and autonomous vehicles. The use of OTA is also crucial for the manufacturers of autonomous vehicles as it helps in the secure transmission of operational and diagnostic data. Furthermore, OTA helps automotive manufacturers to deploy important software updates for keeping the vehicle up-to-date with the latest technologies.

“Apart from the vehicle-to-cloud OTA solutions for autonomous vehicles, other factors such as the deployment of autonomous vehicles as shuttles, growth of autonomous bus launches, growing investments in autonomous mobility, favorable guidelines and policies supporting autonomous vehicle development are expected to boost the autonomous bus market growth during the forecast period,says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Autonomous Bus Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the autonomous bus market by type (fully autonomous and semi-autonomous) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).

Europe led the market in 2019, followed by APAC, North America, MEA, and South America, respectively. The availability of developed infrastructure and high-speed network connectivity in the European Union economies is driving the uptake of autonomous buses in the region. In addition, the increase in investments, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions in autonomous vehicles by regional OEMs are directly contributing to the growth of the autonomous bus market in Europe.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:50aHERITAGE CRYSTAL CLEAN : HCCI Investor Presentation- Q3 2019
PU
10:50aQUARTERLY STATEMENT AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 : Hannover Re generates strong nine-month result and raises profit guidance for the full year
PU
10:50aSAINT JEAN CARBON : to Acquire Process Research Ortech Forth Update
AQ
10:50aDOWNER EDI : 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
10:50aHZO Delivers Environmentally Friendly Solutions for Waterproofing Next Generation Electronics
BU
10:49aCHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : considers up to $10 billion investment in Aramco IPO - Bloomberg
RE
10:48aOil prices slide on U.S. crude build, euro zone data
RE
10:48aCYBEROPTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:47aSNDL LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of Its Investigation of Sundial Growers Inc
BU
10:46aKeyHIE, Life Image first in nation to implement FHIR-based imaging app to share diagnostic content in provider portal
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : widens KPMG audit in effort to end accounting questions
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air gets lifeline to prove it can make money
3IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : profit shrinks as regulators lambast vaping trend
4AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : AHOLD DELHAIZE N : 3Q Net Sales Rose 2.9%
5DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : reports results for the third quarter ended 27 September 201..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group