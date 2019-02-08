Global Autonomous Cars Market to Surpass US$ 86.85 Billion by 2026

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global autonomous cars market
was valued at US$ 9.91 Billion in 2017, and is projected to exhibit a
CAGR of 36.6 % over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).
Key trends and analysis of the global autonomous cars market:
The global autonomous cars market is expected to witness significant
growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for cars
with advanced safety, comfort, and convenience systems. Use of
autonomous cars can reduce traffic congestion and required parking space
as no space for opening the door is required, thereby saving up to 15%
of required parking space. This in turn can reduce required parking
space, specifically in congested city areas. Moreover, the demand for
autonomous cars is increasing, owing to various advantages such as low
fuel consumption and carbon emission compared to normal cars, which in
turn boosts the global autonomous cars market growth.
Increasing government’s initiatives to develop new infrastructures such
as highways and roads that facilitate use of autonomous cars is expected
to increase demand for autonomous cars during the forecast period. For
instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the
Government of India constructed 29583 Km highways in from 2014 to 2018.
Moreover, regulations concerning carbon dioxide emission, dearth of
conventional fuels, and increasing fuel prices is creating a highly
conducive environment for adoption of alternative fuel vehicles such as
electric vehicles (EV), which in turn also contributes to growth of the
autonomous cars market.
Major restraining factor for growth of the global autonomous cars market
is cyber security as these cars are incorporated with computer-based
systems where data can be hacked very easily through car’s WiFi
connection and the car can either be operate remotely by the hacker or
vital function of the car such as braking and steering can be
compromised, which may lead to an accident. Owing to this reason, the
adoption of connected car or autonomous cars is expected to be affected
negatively.
Key Market Takeaways:
-
The global autonomous cars market is projected to witness a CAGR of
36.6% during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for cars
with advanced safety, comfort, and convenience systems along with
growing infrastructure
-
North America held a dominant position in the global autonomous cars
market in 2017, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the
forecast period. This is owing to presence of major market players in
the region and increasing disposable income
-
Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market throughout
the forecast period, owing to rapid urbanization, various initiatives
taken by the government such as smart city mission, and developing
infrastructure in the region. For instance, in 2015, Government of
India launched a smart city mission to develop 100 smart cities across
the country.
-
Among level of automation, the level 4 segment is projected to hold
major share in the global autonomous cars market. Level 4 automation
promotes self-driving almost all the time without any human input and
the vehicle can control all the safety-critical functions on its own,
and sense the driving conditions. It can also allow the driver to
retake controls providing sufficient transition time.
-
Major players operating in the global autonomous cars market include,
General Motors Company, Alphabet, Inc., Volkswagen Group, BMW AG,
Renault SA, Tesla, Inc., Aptiv, Plc., Audi AG, Hyundai Motor Company,
Honda Motor Company, Ltd, Toyota Motor Corporation, Daimler AG
(Mercedes Benz),Kia Motor Corporation, and others.
