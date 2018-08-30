Global Autonomous Military Vehicle Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are BAE Systems, Elbit Systems, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Polaris Industries & RUAG Group - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Autonomous Military Vehicle Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autonomous military vehicle market to grow at a CAGR of 15.85% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Autonomous Military Vehicle Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is emerging truck platooning. In vehicle platooning, multiple cars, buses, and trucks travel at an aerodynamically efficient distance and maintain the distance at high speeds. For platooning, the autonomous system installed in vehicles uses ADAS, along with high-end specific platooning algorithms, involving the use of radar, LiDAR, and cameras.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing concerns over IED blasts incentivizing government funded development. IEDs are one of the oldest types of weapons used in military welfare. They are employed to inflict grievous physical injuries and damage critical infrastructure. The use of IEDs is highly regulated and necessitate full adherence to international humanitarian law, especially the rules of distinction, proportionality, and precautions in attack.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is system reliability and uncertainty in user acceptance of autonomous features. System reliability of autonomous features of vehicles is being challenged by users, and this determines the acceptance level of users. As the military vehicle market is likely to register a high number of repeated users of autonomous technologies, customers must be assured of the reliability factors associated with such new technology-enabled systems and sub-systems.

Key vendors

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Polaris Industries

RUAG Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/37n5m3/global_autonomous?w=4

