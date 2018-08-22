Global Autonomous Train Market 2017-2018 to 2026 - The Lack of Developed Infrastructure & High Cost of Train Automation is Hindering Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Autonomous train - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Autonomous Train Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2017 to 2026.

Factors elevating the market growth are growing demand for safety, security, and efficient transport, government support for implanting automation in the trains are fueling market growth.

Moreover, growth of autonomous freight trains and low energy consumption and operational expenses provides an ample opportunity for market growth.

However, lack of developed infrastructure and high cost of train automation are hindering the market growth.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the largest growing market due to growing infrastructural development, rise in government spending on the transportation sector, increasing awareness about the technologies and ongoing/upcoming projects in various countries are fueling the market in this region.

Based on component, the passenger segment is expected to grow strong owing to rising road traffic congestion and growing number of rail accidents across the globe, which have raised safety concerns.

Based on automation, the GOA 4 segment dominates due to various ongoing/upcoming projects that are driving the market.

