Global Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market 2017-2021 to Post 115% CAGR | Technavio

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio,
the global autonomous vehicle sensors market is expected to accelerate
at a CAGR of nearly 115% during the forecast period. Price wars between
LiDAR and Radar sensors, leading to the development of an affordable
autonomous vehicle sensor landscape, with low-volume and high-margin
growth, is one of the primary factors triggering the growth of the
market.
This research report titled ‘Global
Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market 2017-2021’ provides an
in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market
trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for
various market segments and all geographical regions.
The market research analysis categorizes the global autonomous vehicle
sensors market into the following regions:
In 2016, the Americas accounted for 39% of the global market. This
region is expected to dominate the market through 2021.
Global autonomous vehicle sensors market: Key emerging trend
Intelligent transportation, V2X, and mapping services enabled with the
use of LiDAR sensors is an emerging trend in the market. The demand for
connectivity in cars is powering a revolution in the automotive
industry. Several new technologies are increasingly being integrated
into the vehicles to suit the current demands and potential future
demands. The evolution from an infotainment feature to telematics, ADAS,
and V2X is progressing rapidly. In every evolving concept or technology,
safety remains a top priority. Other consumer demands include
infotainment, security, safety, and performance efficiency.
