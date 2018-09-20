Global Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market 2017-2021 to Post 115% CAGR | Technavio

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global autonomous vehicle sensors market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of nearly 115% during the forecast period. Price wars between LiDAR and Radar sensors, leading to the development of an affordable autonomous vehicle sensor landscape, with low-volume and high-margin growth, is one of the primary factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled ‘Global Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market 2017-2021’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global autonomous vehicle sensors market into the following regions:

APAC

EMEA

Americas

In 2016, the Americas accounted for 39% of the global market. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2021.

Global autonomous vehicle sensors market: Key emerging trend

Intelligent transportation, V2X, and mapping services enabled with the use of LiDAR sensors is an emerging trend in the market. The demand for connectivity in cars is powering a revolution in the automotive industry. Several new technologies are increasingly being integrated into the vehicles to suit the current demands and potential future demands. The evolution from an infotainment feature to telematics, ADAS, and V2X is progressing rapidly. In every evolving concept or technology, safety remains a top priority. Other consumer demands include infotainment, security, safety, and performance efficiency.

