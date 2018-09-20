Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market 2017-2021 to Post 115% CAGR | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 09:01pm CEST

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global autonomous vehicle sensors market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of nearly 115% during the forecast period. Price wars between LiDAR and Radar sensors, leading to the development of an affordable autonomous vehicle sensor landscape, with low-volume and high-margin growth, is one of the primary factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005812/en/

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global autonomous vehicle ...

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global autonomous vehicle sensors market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of nearly 115% until 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled ‘Global Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market 2017-2021’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global autonomous vehicle sensors market into the following regions:

  • APAC
  • EMEA
  • Americas

In 2016, the Americas accounted for 39% of the global market. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2021.

Global autonomous vehicle sensors market: Key emerging trend

Intelligent transportation, V2X, and mapping services enabled with the use of LiDAR sensors is an emerging trend in the market. The demand for connectivity in cars is powering a revolution in the automotive industry. Several new technologies are increasingly being integrated into the vehicles to suit the current demands and potential future demands. The evolution from an infotainment feature to telematics, ADAS, and V2X is progressing rapidly. In every evolving concept or technology, safety remains a top priority. Other consumer demands include infotainment, security, safety, and performance efficiency.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

  • Market Outline
  • Global Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market Overview

Market Insights

  • Market Sizing and Forecasts
  • Market Growth
  • Market Drivers and Challenges
  • Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
  • Key leading countries

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario
  • Analysis of top vendors (Continental, Delphi Automotive, DENSO, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch, and Valeo)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:35pPatent Issued for Step-Down DC/DC Converter (USPTO 10,075,070)
AQ
09:35pBusiness Services Company and Former CFO Charged With Accounting Fraud
NE
09:34pAmazon adds new Echo devices in bid to dominate voice gadgets
RE
09:34pMOLECULAR TEMPLATES : Patent Issued for Predictive Biomarker For Hypoxia-Activated Prodrug Therapy (USPTO 10,071,109)
AQ
09:34pARRAY BIOPHARMA INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:34pNETFLIX : ​JAMIE FOXX AND JOSEPH GORDON-LEVITT TO CO-STAR IN NETFLIX’S UNTITLED JOOST/SCHULMAN SCI-FI PIC
PU
09:34pXEBEC ADSORPTION : L’Université McGill s’associe à Xebec pour développer un processus de transformation de l’énergie en gaz pour le stockage d’énergie renouvelable
AQ
09:34pCORUS ENTERTAINMENT : GLOBAL NEWS ANNOUNCES TORONTO’S FIRST MAJOR MAYORAL ELECTION DEBATE
PU
09:33pAmazon adds new Echo devices in bid to dominate voice gadgets
RE
09:33pPatent Issued for Sub-Assembly Of External Parts For Watch (USPTO 10,073,418)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Breakup Pushed
2ALIBABA'S JACK MA SAYS U.S.-CHINA TRADE WAR ENDS 1 MILLION U.S. JOBS PROMISE: Xinhua
3BAYER : BAYER : Levels Sights On Weedkiller Verdict
4NESTLÉ : Nestlé Sharpens Focus on Food and Beverages With Review of Skin-Health Unit -- Update
5GILEAD SCIENCES : NICE wavers on end of life exception for DLBCL CAR Ts, says Kymriah doesn't meet criteria

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.