Global Autotransfusion Devices Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Haemonetics Corp. and LivaNova Plc | Technavio

The market is driven by the rising number of cardiac and orthopedic surgeries. In addition, continuous technological advances are anticipated to further boost the growth of the autotransfusion devices market.

Blood transfusion is one of the key procedures to be performed during the intraoperative or postoperative procedures. Allogenic blood transfusion is mainly performed during the procedures, which may lead to various bacterial and viral infections. As a result, to avoid the risk of infection, autologous transfusions are being performed during these surgical procedures. Thus, an increase in various surgical procedures across the globe is expected to drive the global autotransfusion devices market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Autotransfusion Devices Market Companies:

Haemonetics Corp.

Headquartered in the US, Haemonetics Corp. offers products through segments, namely plasma, blood center, and hospital. The company offers Cell Saver 5+, Cell Saver Elite+, and Cell Saver Elite as the key product offerings for the autotransfusion devices market. In May 2019, the company received clearance for the expanded use of TEG 6s Hemostasis Analyzer System in adult trauma settings.

LivaNova Plc

LivaNova Plc operates its business under two segments such as cardiovascular and neuromodulation. In July 2019, the company launched Bi-Flow, an innovative arterial femoral cannula to prevent limb ischemia during cardiac surgery. The company offers XTRA as its key offering which features innovative technological characteristics to help clinicians perform autotransfusion effectively.

Medtronic Plc

Medtronic Plc has business operations under various segments, which include cardiac and vascular group, minimally invasive therapies group, restorative therapies group, and diabetes group. The company offers the autoLog autotransfusion system with an effective design to provide autologous blood during surgical procedures. In October 2019, the company launched GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module in Spain.

Getinge AB

Getinge AB operates through various business segments including acute care therapies, surgical workflows, and lifesciences. The company offers 2450 self-filling autotransfusion blood bags and 2550 in-line autotransfusion blood bags as its key offerings.

Teleflex Inc.

Teleflex Inc. offers products through various business segments including surgical North America, vascular North America, interventional North America, anesthesia North America, EMEA, Asia, OEM, and all others. The company offers the Pleur-evac autotransfusion capability, an autotransfusion blood bag used during chest drainage. In May 2018, the company launched TrapLine catheter in Europe and showcased Arrow AC3 Optimus Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP).

Autotransfusion Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Systems

Accessories

Autotransfusion Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Asia

Europe

ROW

