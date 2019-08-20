Global Aviation Battery Market 2019-2023| Increasing Emergence of Electric Aircraft to Boost Growth| Technavio

The global aviation battery market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The demand for air transportation has significantly increased in the past few years owing to the growth in air traffic across the world. Owing to rapid globalization, air freight transportation has significantly increased across the globe. The rising purchasing power of people across the world is also expected to increase the demand for aircraft. For instance, Airbus secured an order from China during the forecast period. Therefore, due to such factors, the increase in the number of aircraft will spur the demand for aviation batteries, thereby driving the growth of the global aviation battery market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing emergence of electric aircraft, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Aviation Battery Market: Increasing Emergence of Electric Aircraft

The concept of electric-powered aircraft has been around for decades, but major developments on this technology have taken off in the recent past. Several companies are currently working on prototypes of electric aircraft and hybrid aircraft. Also, several companies have been developing technologies to deploy battery-electric aircraft. For instance, in March 2019, magniX and Harbour Air Ltd. teamed up to manufacture the first electric commercial aircraft fleet. magniX will be swapping the Pratt & Whitney engines and fuel tanks on a six-passenger Havilland Beaver aircraft and employ a 560-kilowatt electric motor Li-ion batteries that provide sufficient energy to fly about 100 miles on a single charge. Moreover, an electric aircraft uses a greater number of batteries than a traditional aircraft that run on engines. Therefore, the successful deployment of electric aircraft will significantly drive the consumption of aviation batteries, thereby supporting the growth of the global aviation battery market during the forecast period.

“Apart from increasing emergence of electric aircraft, the declining price of Li-ion batteries and the development of drone swarm technology are some other major factors that will boost the market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Aviation Battery Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global aviation battery market by type (nickel-based batteries, lithium-based batteries, and lead-based batteries) and geographical regions (Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA).

The Americas led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth due to the huge aircraft fleet existing in the region.

