Global Aviation Fuel Market 2018-2022 | Increased Focus on Biofuel by EU to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

0
11/21/2019 | 11:02am EST

The global aviation fuel market is expected to grow by USD 34.43 billion during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005580/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global aviation fuel market 2018-2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)

An increase in the number of aircraft is one of the key drivers of the global aviation fuel market during the forecast period. There has been an increase in number of passengers commuting frequently, resulting in an increase by three-fourths in the number of air travelers between 2005 and 2016. In addition, the demand for aircraft is expected to rise significantly in emerging economies of APAC due to increase in number of middle-income consumers during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR20883

As per Technavio, an increased focus on biofuel by the EU will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Aviation Fuel Market: Increased Focus on Biofuel by EU

EU has started focusing on biofuels for the aviation industry in an attempt to reduce the carbon footprint of aircraft. Various policy instruments related to biofuel have also been implemented by the EU. For instance, the Renewable Energy Directive (RED) has set a goal of achieving 20% gross energy consumption from renewable resources by 2020. In addition, European Commission has also collaborated with various airlines and biofuel producers to follow the mandates given by the EU. This is further expected to proliferate the aviation fuel market growth during the forecast period.

“Increasing number of patent filings and growth of the defense sector are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period”, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Aviation Fuel Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global aviation fuel market by product (ATF and aviation biofuel) and geographic regions (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Americas led the aviation fuel market share in 2017, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. However, APAC is anticipated to witness the highest incremental growth during the forecast due to the growth of aviation industry in the emerging economies of the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
