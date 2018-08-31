Global B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Drugs Market 2018-2022 | Growing Government Initiatives to Boost Demand | Technavio

The global B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) drugs market 2018-2022 is
expected to post a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period,
according to the latest market research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005407/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma drugs market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing government
initiatives. Increasing government funding initiatives such as Cancer
Breakthroughs 2020 are expected to propel the growth of the global
B-cell NHL drugs market. Cancer Breakthroughs 2020, previously
known as Cancer Moonshot 2020, is an initiative taken by the US
government in 2016 for the development of research for the vaccine-based
immunotherapies to fight cancer. This project aims to make more
therapies available to many patients while detecting the disease at the
early stage.
This market research report on the global
B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma drugs market 2018-2022 also provides
an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging
trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact
the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the rising count of strong pipeline
molecules as one of the key emerging trends in the global B-cell NHL
drugs market:
Global B-cell NHL drugs market: Rising count of
strong pipeline molecules
The count of pipeline molecules in the global B-cell NHL drugs market is
rising at a good pace. There are multiple promising therapeutic agents
in the pipeline, which are expected to boost the growth of the B-cell
non-Hodgkin lymphoma drugs market during the forecast period.
“The approval of new therapeutic agents broadens the options
available for the treatment and thus leads to the increase in demand for
the therapeutic regimen. There are approximately 309 therapeutic agents
under different pipeline stages of development,” says a senior
analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases.
Global B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma drugs
market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global B-cell non-Hodgkin
lymphoma drugs market by end-user (retail industry, travel and tourism,
financial services, healthcare and others) and geographical regions
(APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than
42%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The B-cell NHL drugs market
in APAC is expected to witness a faster growth during the forecast
period due to the advances in technologies for the diagnosis of B-cell
NHL and expected the launch of new product offerings due to the
existence of strong pipeline.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005407/en/