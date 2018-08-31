Global B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Drugs Market 2018-2022 | Growing Government Initiatives to Boost Demand | Technavio

The global B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) drugs market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing government initiatives. Increasing government funding initiatives such as Cancer Breakthroughs 2020 are expected to propel the growth of the global B-cell NHL drugs market. Cancer Breakthroughs 2020, previously known as Cancer Moonshot 2020, is an initiative taken by the US government in 2016 for the development of research for the vaccine-based immunotherapies to fight cancer. This project aims to make more therapies available to many patients while detecting the disease at the early stage.

This market research report on the global B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma drugs market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising count of strong pipeline molecules as one of the key emerging trends in the global B-cell NHL drugs market:

Global B-cell NHL drugs market: Rising count of strong pipeline molecules

The count of pipeline molecules in the global B-cell NHL drugs market is rising at a good pace. There are multiple promising therapeutic agents in the pipeline, which are expected to boost the growth of the B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma drugs market during the forecast period.

“The approval of new therapeutic agents broadens the options available for the treatment and thus leads to the increase in demand for the therapeutic regimen. There are approximately 309 therapeutic agents under different pipeline stages of development,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases.

Global B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma drugs market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma drugs market by end-user (retail industry, travel and tourism, financial services, healthcare and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 42%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The B-cell NHL drugs market in APAC is expected to witness a faster growth during the forecast period due to the advances in technologies for the diagnosis of B-cell NHL and expected the launch of new product offerings due to the existence of strong pipeline.

