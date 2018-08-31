Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Drugs Market 2018-2022 | Growing Government Initiatives to Boost Demand | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 07:29pm CEST

The global B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) drugs market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005407/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma drugs ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma drugs market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing government initiatives. Increasing government funding initiatives such as Cancer Breakthroughs 2020 are expected to propel the growth of the global B-cell NHL drugs market. Cancer Breakthroughs 2020, previously known as Cancer Moonshot 2020, is an initiative taken by the US government in 2016 for the development of research for the vaccine-based immunotherapies to fight cancer. This project aims to make more therapies available to many patients while detecting the disease at the early stage.

This market research report on the global B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma drugs market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising count of strong pipeline molecules as one of the key emerging trends in the global B-cell NHL drugs market:

Global B-cell NHL drugs market: Rising count of strong pipeline molecules

The count of pipeline molecules in the global B-cell NHL drugs market is rising at a good pace. There are multiple promising therapeutic agents in the pipeline, which are expected to boost the growth of the B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma drugs market during the forecast period.

“The approval of new therapeutic agents broadens the options available for the treatment and thus leads to the increase in demand for the therapeutic regimen. There are approximately 309 therapeutic agents under different pipeline stages of development,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases.

Global B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma drugs market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma drugs market by end-user (retail industry, travel and tourism, financial services, healthcare and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 42%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The B-cell NHL drugs market in APAC is expected to witness a faster growth during the forecast period due to the advances in technologies for the diagnosis of B-cell NHL and expected the launch of new product offerings due to the existence of strong pipeline.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:09pEXPRESS SCRIPTS : The American Security Project (ASP) - Discussion
AQ
08:09pAIR FRANCE KLM : Washington Dulles International Airport and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) - News conference
AQ
08:09pHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : declines to quantify its commitment to Minnesota
AQ
08:09pJudge gives Medtronic shareholders another chance in lawsuit over Covidien deal
AQ
08:09pSOUTHERN : 1.4 million pound steam generator placed for Vogtle Unit 4
PR
08:07pPARALLAX HEALTH SCIENCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINACNIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:07pRAPID7 : Metasploit Wrapup
PU
08:07pMEDIGENE : announces change in executive leadership team
PU
08:07pGlobal Passive Cooling Surface Industry 2018-2023 with a Special Focus on the Chinese Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:06pGlobal POC Cardiovascular Diagnostic Market 2018-2022 | Online Marketing of POC Cardiovascular Diagnostics to Boost Demand | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : second-quarter profit doubles as China, online sales jump; sh..
2STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : October Price Increases
3COFFEE : Coca-Cola takes plunge into coffee with $5.1 billion Costa deal
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Foundation Establishes $1 Million Fund for Virginia Colleges and Unive..
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.