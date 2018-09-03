Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global BFSI Security Market Report (2018-2023) with Profiles for Booz Allen Hamilton, Cisco Systems, EMC Corp, IBM, McAfee, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 03:23pm CEST

The "Global BFSI Security Market - Segmented by Type of Security, Services, End-User Sub-Vertical (Financial Markets, Insurance, Retail Banking), and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The BFSI security market was valued at USD 32.7 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 62.7 billion by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.43% over the forecast period (2018-2023).

Increasing digitization of the BFSI, rise in cyber data breaches, and increasing adoption of cloud-based security services are the driving factors of the BFSI security market.

Rise in Cyber Data Breaches

Cyber data breaches in the banking and financial sectors are significantly impacting the consumer confidence. In the case of one major breach, for example, most of the cloud-based company saw a 46% drop in profit, the quarter after the breach. In 2017, the global average cost of a data breach was USD 3.62 million.

In 2017, Equifax, one of the three largest credit agencies in the United States, suffered a breach that may affect 143 million consumers. Sears Holdings, the parent company of Kmart, revealed that Kmart's store payment systems were infected with malware in 2017. JPMorgan was a victim in one of the biggest bank breaches in history; hackers got access to the financial information of 3,500 customers.

With security breaches such as the Equifax breach and Wannacry in 2017, the companies are bound to increase cybersecurity, which in turn will be the growth driver of the BFSI security market.

Notable Developments in the Market

  • RSA expanded its technology ecosystem to make strong authentication more continuous, proactive, and pervasive. Offering seamless interoperability with the CyberArk Privileged Account Security Solution, Microsoft Windows Hello, Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall, and VMware Workspace ONE, RSA enables organizations to quickly and easily leverage the broad set of modern mobile authentication methods from the RSA SecurID Access solution.
  • LifeLock, a Symantec company, launched an identity protection product, LifeLock Senior, tailored to help adult children protect their senior parents from identity theft.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Market Insights

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global BFSI Security Market Segmentation

6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

  • Booz Allen Hamilton
  • Cisco Systems
  • Computer Sciences Corporation
  • EMC Corporation
  • Symantec Corporation
  • IBM Corporation
  • McAfee
  • Trend Micro Incorporated
  • Honeywell International
  • Sophos Group

7. Investment Analysis

8. Outlook of the BFSI Security Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vhw99b/global_bfsi?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:50pSPORTTOTAL AG : sporttotal.tv now also covering the Bavarian regional league
EQ
03:50pAnalyzing the impact of wearable technology in healthcare - A market research study by Infiniti Research
BU
03:49pWPP : Mark Read has been appointed CEO of WPP
AQ
03:49pOPINION : Mixed results for two Grindrod companies
AQ
03:48pSAUDI CABLE COMPANY : wins approval for big share capital cut
AQ
03:48pGlobal Rodenticides Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2018-2025 by Mode of Application (Pellets, Blocks, Powder & Spray), Product, End Use (Pest Control Companies, Household, Agriculture) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
03:47pULJANIK DD : JSC - Notice on termination of Shipbuilding Contracts Hulls 514, 515, 524 and 525
PU
03:47pLONMIN : Form 8.3 - Sibanye-Stillwater Ltd
PU
03:47pHOCHSCHILD MINING : Conversion Rate for 2018 Interim Dividend
PU
03:42pExclusive - India allows state refiners to use Iran tankers, insurance for oil imports
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WAL-MART STORES : U.S. police investigate JD.com CEO over sexual misconduct accusation
2CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : GROUPE CASINO : Casino confirms its good operational performance, its financial st..
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : gets new NZ partner in struggle to win Kiwi coffee connoisseurs
4UCB : UCB : S.A., - Transparency notification BlackRock, Inc.
5COBALT BLUE HOLDINGS LTD : Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited US and European Institutional Marketing Presentation

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.