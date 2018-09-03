Global BFSI Security Market Report (2018-2023) with Profiles for Booz Allen Hamilton, Cisco Systems, EMC Corp, IBM, McAfee, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The BFSI security market was valued at USD 32.7 billion in 2017 and is
projected to reach USD 62.7 billion by the end of 2023, growing at a
CAGR of 11.43% over the forecast period (2018-2023).
Increasing digitization of the BFSI, rise in cyber data breaches, and
increasing adoption of cloud-based security services are the driving
factors of the BFSI security market.
Rise in Cyber Data Breaches
Cyber data breaches in the banking and financial sectors are
significantly impacting the consumer confidence. In the case of one
major breach, for example, most of the cloud-based company saw a 46%
drop in profit, the quarter after the breach. In 2017, the global
average cost of a data breach was USD 3.62 million.
In 2017, Equifax, one of the three largest credit agencies in the United
States, suffered a breach that may affect 143 million consumers. Sears
Holdings, the parent company of Kmart, revealed that Kmart's store
payment systems were infected with malware in 2017. JPMorgan was a
victim in one of the biggest bank breaches in history; hackers got
access to the financial information of 3,500 customers.
With security breaches such as the Equifax breach and Wannacry in 2017,
the companies are bound to increase cybersecurity, which in turn will be
the growth driver of the BFSI security market.
Notable Developments in the Market
-
RSA expanded its technology ecosystem to make strong authentication
more continuous, proactive, and pervasive. Offering seamless
interoperability with the CyberArk Privileged Account Security
Solution, Microsoft Windows Hello, Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation
Firewall, and VMware Workspace ONE, RSA enables organizations to
quickly and easily leverage the broad set of modern mobile
authentication methods from the RSA SecurID Access solution.
-
LifeLock, a Symantec company, launched an identity protection product,
LifeLock Senior, tailored to help adult children protect their senior
parents from identity theft.
