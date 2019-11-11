Log in
Global Baby Monitors Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Angelcare and Dorel Industries (Dorel Juvenile Group) | Technavio

11/11/2019

Technavio has been monitoring the global baby monitors market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.18 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005451/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global baby monitors market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global baby monitors market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 121-page research report with TOC on "Baby Monitors Market Analysis Report by Product (Audio and video baby monitors, Advanced baby monitors, and Audio baby monitors), by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by technological innovations and portfolio extension that leads to product premiumization. In addition, the introduction of multi-functional baby monitor devices is anticipated to further boost the growth of the baby monitors market.

Vendors are increasingly focusing on widening their market share by expanding their portfolio per customer requirement and by adopting advanced technologies. Consequently, they are introducing smart connected baby monitors that use wireless technology to connect with smartphones and tablets. Smart devices are gaining favor among parents because these devices help them to monitor their babies from remote locations. Motorola MBP845CONNECT baby monitor not only comes with the provision to connect to four cameras at once but also displays room temperature. Inclusion of such features, technological innovations, and portfolio extension are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Baby Monitors Market Companies:

Angelcare

Angelcare is headquartered in Canada and operates the business under various product segments such as Baby monitor and Baby care. The company offers a wide range of baby monitor products under different categories such as audio monitors, video monitors, and breathing monitors.

Dorel Industries (Dorel Juvenile Group)

Dorel Industries (Dorel Juvenile Group) is headquartered in Canada and offers products through the following business units: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The company offers baby monitor under the brand named, Infanti.

Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips is headquartered in the Netherlands and has business operations under various business segments, namely Personal health, Diagnosis & treatment, Connected care & health informatics, and HealthTech other. The company offers a range of video and audio baby monitors under the brand, Avent.

Lenovo (Motorola Mobility)

Lenovo (Motorola Mobility) is headquartered in China and offers products through the following business segments: PC and Smart Device Business Group, Mobile Business Group, Data Center Group, and Others. The company offers baby monitors under its wholly-owned subsidiary, Motorola Mobility.

Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics is headquartered in South Korea (Republic of Korea) and offers products through the following business segments: Consumer electronics, IT and mobile communications, Device solutions, and Harman.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Baby Monitors Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Audio and video baby monitors
  • Advanced baby monitors
  • Audio baby monitors

Baby Monitors Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples are:

Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market – Global Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market by product (audio and video monitors, and audio monitors), by distribution channel (offline and online), and by end-user (residential and commercial) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Advanced Baby Monitor Market – Global Advanced Baby Monitor Market by distribution channel (offline and online), product (under-the-mattress, diaper attachment, smart wearable and other formats) and geography (the Americas, APAC and EMEA).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
