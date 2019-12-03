Log in
Global Baby Stroller and Pram Market 2018-2022 | Emerging Demand for the Eco-Friendly Strollers to Boost Growth | Technavio

12/03/2019 | 03:01pm EST

The global baby stroller and pram market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005645/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global baby stroller and pram market 2018-2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global baby stroller and pram market 2018-2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The innovation and portfolio extension leading to the premiumization of products will be one of the major drivers in the global baby stroller and pram market. The sales of baby strollers and prams equipped with innovative features and functionality are generally high, which encourages vendors to come up with premium products. Strollers and prams are also being integrated with modern technologies to ease parenting activities. For instance, Bugaboo International offers baby strollers under the product name bugaboo donkey mono & duo, which can be easily converted for a single child and also for two children. Moreover, vendors are also focusing on differentiating their product offerings from their competitors, which in turn, leads to product premiumization.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR20648

As per Technavio, the emerging demand for the eco-friendly strollers, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global Baby Stroller and Pram Market: Emerging Demand for the Eco-Friendly Strollers

The emerging demand for the eco-friendly strollers will be one of the critical trends in the global baby stroller and pram market. The parents nowadays are becoming very conscious of materials used in making strollers to secure their babies against any harm. Eco-friendly strollers are new and trending products that have gained high popularity among environment-conscious customers. Vendors operating in the baby stroller category are emphasizing on meeting the safety standards and provide eco-friendly baby strollers to the customers. For instance, a vendor named Bumbleride offers eco-friendly strollers that are made using recycled polyester that is formed from post-consumer water bottles.

“The availability of intelligent baby stroller and the increasing need for multi-functional baby strollers are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Baby Stroller and Pram Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global baby stroller and pram market by product (baby comfort stroller, baby buggies, baby comfort pram, baby 3-wheeler stroller, and baby tandem stroller) and geographical regions (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The EMEA region accounted for the largest market share in 2017, Americas, and APAC respectively. However, the APAC region will witness the highest incremental growth during the forecast period of 2018-2022.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
