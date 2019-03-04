Global Bakeries Acquires Bubbles Baking

On 3/4/2019, Global
Bakeries, LLC (“Global Bakeries”) closed its acquisition of
California’s Bubbles
Baking Co. (“Bubbles”) lead by Surge
Private Equity with The
Firmament Group (“Firmament”), a leading provider of tailored debt
and equity capital solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises
(SMEs).
For over 55 years Bubbles has been serving large grocery stores and
commercial retailers across the nation. With 55 employees and 300 SKUs
of frozen cakes and delicacies, Bubbles provides its customers with an
unrivaled menu of customized products. Headquartered in Van Nuys, CA,
Bubbles is only 8 miles away from Global Bakeries. Bubbles is to be a
fully owned subsidiary of Global Bakeries. Global Bakeries CEO Chris
Botticella will lead both companies.
Global Bakeries CEO, Chris Botticella, stated, “For over 55 years
Bubbles has set the standard in homemade pastries, and we at Global
Bakeries not only want to continue that tradition but enhance and build
on their standard of excellence with our increased efficiencies and new
product lines. We are excited to add Bubbles into our family and look to
the future with further great excitement.”
Tom Beauchamp, Partner at Surge Private Equity, said, “The acquisition
of Bubbles allows Global Bakeries to expand into the dessert baking
arena. From better ingredient pricing to offering customers more product
lines, we see a lot of opportunity in the fragmented niche boutique
baking space to add value by consolidation of these strong brands and
products. We aim to do several add on acquisitions this year.”
About Global Bakeries
Founded in 1985, Global Bakeries is a high-volume commercial bakery
specializing in bagels, flatbreads, croissants, pita bread and pita
chips. Global Bakeries is one of the largest specialty bakeries
privately owned in the western half of the United States. Employing more
than 70 employees in their state-of-the-art facility in Pacoima,
California, the bakery boasts an over 10-year average customer tenure.
About Surge Private Equity
Surge Private Equity (https://www.SurgePE.com)
is a Dallas based private equity firm that seeks majority investments in
growing businesses with $2-5MM of EBITDA. Together with its lending
partners, Surge provides entrepreneurs with liquidity and investors with
higher yields and greater accessibility through lower investment
minimums. Surge primarily invests in companies where the seller will
remain on board in an ongoing capacity.
