Global Bale Handling Equipment Market 2019-2023 | Growing Adoption of High-Speed Equipment to Boost Growth | Technavio

0
04/11/2019 | 10:31am EDT

The global bale handling equipment market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005327/en/

The global bale handling equipment market will post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-202 ...

The global bale handling equipment market will post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Bales with 50%-60% moisture content are considered as a suitable feed option for the livestock. These bales help in reducing the requirement of a large silo or haylage harvesting equipment and provide more benefits to small and part-time farmers. However, the air leaks from bales may reduce the feed value and increase spoilage losses in the end user's environment. The bale handling equipment helps in avoiding air leaks from the bales using tight bale seals. Hence, the growing inclination of farmers toward convenient feed options may increase the bale handling activities in agricultural fields, leading to market growth.

As per Technavio, increasing adoption of high-speed bale handling equipment on agricultural fields will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global bale handling equipment market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global bale handling equipment market: Increasing adoption of high-speed bale handling equipment on agricultural fields

Farmers extensively use silage bales to maximize yield and get the most out of the crop. In this context, bale handling equipment is used to create an airtight seal that provides an ideal ensiling environment for the fermentation of the crop. This equipment also helps in retaining the oxygen-free condition throughout the storage period to preserve silage bales until feed-out.

Moreover, vendors are offering high-speed bale handling equipment to help farmers speed up the bailing process on their agricultural fields. By speeding up the baling process, farmers can reduce the chances of hay loss from unfavorable climatic conditions and transfer silage bales to convenient storage locations without any loss. As a result, it helps in increasing the profitability of farmers.

“Farmers are increasingly focusing on reducing hay losses during baling. Efficient bale handling equipment helps farmers to avoid forage losses in fields. It helps in performing baling with high moisture content to reduce leaf loss and mold growth. Hence, farmers are increasingly investing in bale handling equipment to avoid handling damage,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global bale handling equipment market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global bale handling equipment market by product (bale wrappers, bale spears, bale carriers, and others) and geographic regions (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The bale wrappers segment held the largest bale handling equipment market share in 2018. The growth of the bale wrappers segment can be attributed to the growing focus of vendors on launching new equipment models, such as baler-wrapper combinations.

The North America region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The market in North America is driven by the rise in the number of initiatives undertaken for increasing hay exports, which will increase the demand for hay-making equipment, such as bale handling equipment.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
