Global Bale Handling Equipment Market 2019-2023 | Growing Adoption of High-Speed Equipment to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global bale handling equipment market is expected to post a CAGR of
close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market
research report by Technavio.
Bales with 50%-60% moisture content are considered as a suitable feed
option for the livestock. These bales help in reducing the requirement
of a large silo or haylage harvesting equipment and provide more
benefits to small and part-time farmers. However, the air leaks from
bales may reduce the feed value and increase spoilage losses in the end
user's environment. The bale handling equipment helps in avoiding air
leaks from the bales using tight bale seals. Hence, the growing
inclination of farmers toward convenient feed options may increase the
bale handling activities in agricultural fields, leading to market
growth.
As per Technavio, increasing adoption of high-speed bale handling
equipment on agricultural fields will have a positive impact on the
market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast
period. This global
bale handling equipment market 2019-2023
research report also analyzes other important trends and
market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.
Global bale handling equipment market:
Increasing adoption of high-speed bale handling equipment on
agricultural fields
Farmers extensively use silage bales to maximize yield and get the most
out of the crop. In this context, bale handling equipment is used to
create an airtight seal that provides an ideal ensiling environment for
the fermentation of the crop. This equipment also helps in retaining the
oxygen-free condition throughout the storage period to preserve silage
bales until feed-out.
Moreover, vendors are offering high-speed bale handling equipment to
help farmers speed up the bailing process on their agricultural fields.
By speeding up the baling process, farmers can reduce the chances of hay
loss from unfavorable climatic conditions and transfer silage bales to
convenient storage locations without any loss. As a result, it helps in
increasing the profitability of farmers.
“Farmers are increasingly focusing on reducing hay losses during
baling. Efficient bale handling equipment helps farmers to avoid forage
losses in fields. It helps in performing baling with high moisture
content to reduce leaf loss and mold growth. Hence, farmers are
increasingly investing in bale handling equipment to avoid handling
damage,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.
Global bale handling equipment market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global bale handling equipment
market by product (bale wrappers, bale spears, bale carriers, and
others) and geographic regions (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and
South America).
The bale wrappers segment held the largest bale handling equipment
market share in 2018. The growth of the bale wrappers segment can be
attributed to the growing focus of vendors on launching new equipment
models, such as baler-wrapper combinations.
The North America region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe,
APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The market in North America
is driven by the rise in the number of initiatives undertaken for
increasing hay exports, which will increase the demand for hay-making
equipment, such as bale handling equipment.
