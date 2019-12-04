Log in
Global Ball Sports Luggage Market 2019-2023 | Advent of Environment-Friendly Sports Equipment to Boost Growth | Technavio

0
12/04/2019 | 09:31pm EST

The global ball sports luggage market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005702/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global ball sports luggage market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Sports enthusiasts are taking active interest in ball sport activities, encouraging organizers to arrange more ball sports tournaments. For instance, the popularity of basketball as a sport has been growing substantially in countries such as the UK, China, and countries in Europe. The number of basketball players in the US increased by 1.43% between 2014 and 2017. Moreover, the worldwide broadcasting of NBA games and strong social media presence has further bolstered the popularity of basketball across the globe. The popularity of wheelchair basketball and women’s basketball is also surging. Such increase in the number of tournaments and participation will create immense opportunities for many sports luggage vendors to enter the growing market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31098

As per Technavio, the advent of environment-friendly sports equipment, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Ball Sports Luggage Market: Advent of Environment-Friendly Sports Equipment

The advent of environment-friendly sports equipment will be one of the critical trends in the global ball sports luggage market. Environment protection is one of the key priorities of government across the world. This has resulted in the advent of sustainable sports equipment. The ball sports luggage market is also witnessing a strong demand for the use of eco-friendly raw materials in the manufacturing process. Thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs), is one of the newly developed and advanced non-toxic materials, which is increasingly being used by vendors to make environment-friendly products. These factors will propel the global ball sports luggage market growth during the forecast period.

“The increasing participation of women and children in ball sports, and expansion of online and offline distribution networks are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Ball Sports Luggage Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global ball sports luggage market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market share in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the steady demand for sports equipment and the increasing number of basketball participants in the US.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
