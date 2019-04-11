Global Bare Metal Cloud Market 2019-2023|37% CAGR Projection over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The global bare metal cloud market is expected to post a CAGR of more
than 37% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market
research report by Technavio.
However, the market is expected to decelerate as the year-over-year
growth is projected to decrease over the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005288/en/
The global bare metal cloud market will post a CAGR of more than 37% during the period 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
With the rising cost pressure owing to certain business and economic
conditions, several companies are compelled to use flexible IT
solutions. The cost of on-premises deployment model is highest as it
includes the cost of licensing, system design and customization,
implementation, training, and maintenance. Organizations also need to
spend a considerable amount on its proper implementation, which
increases the overall OPEX. Bare metal cloud is flexible in terms of the
deployment model and allows clients to build their cloud-based
infrastructure as per their business requirements. The critical
advantage of implementing bare metal cloud services is the pay-per-use
pricing model in which clients pay for what they use on a monthly or an
hourly basis. Hence, the demand for bare metal cloud is expected to
increase during the forecast period.
As per Technavio, the rise in the adoption of hybrid bare metal cloud
storage systems will have a positive impact on the market and contribute
to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global
bare metal cloud market 2019-2023 research
report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will
affect market growth over 2019-2023.
Global bare metal cloud market: Rise in the
adoption of hybrid bare metal cloud storage systems
The adoption of hybrid bare metal cloud systems is increasing at a
significant rate globally as it provides organizations flexibility in
choosing the right cloud deployment model for each workload. The
deployment of hybrid bare metal cloud system contains three significant
benefits such as improved data management, better security, and
compliance, and enhanced IT infrastructure management and flexibility.
The hybrid bare metal cloud systems provide both on-premises and
cloud-based bare metal data center storage systems for efficient
operations. The rising implementation of hybrid bare metal cloud
infrastructure is expected to fuel the growth of the global bare metal
cloud market in the future.
“With the significant increase in the penetration rate of the
Internet, the personal content going on online platforms, especially
social media, is increasing. Also, the private and public sectors are
increasingly storing their data on the cloud. Further, payment card
companies are encouraging customers to make online transactions using
the Internet. As a result, cases such as data theft and phishing are on
the rise, and new forms of attack are emerging. Hence, end-users are
increasingly adopting bare metal cloud solutions to secure their systems
from cyber threats,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.
Global bare metal cloud market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global bare metal cloud market
by end-user (BFSI, government, IT and telecom, healthcare, and others)
and geographic regions (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South
America).
The BFSI segment held the largest bare metal cloud market share in 2018.
The growth of the BFSI segment can be attributed to the growing
investment in cloud infrastructure and the inherent benefits of using
the bare metal cloud in the BFSI sectors.
The North America region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe,
APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The market in North America
is driven by the growing adoption of secured cloud services. The
adoption of bare metal cloud in countries such as the US and Canada is
the highest in the region.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005288/en/