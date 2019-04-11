Global Basil Essential Oil Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Demand for Organic and Cold-Pressed Basil Essential Oil to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global basil essential oil market is expected to post a CAGR of
close to 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market
research report by Technavio.
Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the health benefits of
basil essential oils, which will increase its demand during the forecast
period. Basil essential oil is a natural relaxant oil that helps in
relieving stress, nervous tension, depression, anxiety, fatigue, mental
strain, migraine, and other mental conditions. As the basil essential
oil contains eugenol, citronella, and linalool, it also helps in
reducing skin inflammation. In addition, this oil is also used for
muscle relaxant which provides relief from fatigue and muscle pain. Such
extensive health benefits of using basil essential oil will propel its
demand during the forecast period.
As per Technavio, the increasing demand for organic and cold-pressed
basil essential oil will have a positive impact on the market and
contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global
basil essential oil market 2019-2023 research
report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will
affect market growth over 2019-2023.
Global basil essential oil market: Increasing
demand for organic and cold-pressed basil essential oil
The demand for organic basil essential oil product is increasing at a
significant rate as they are considered healthier and safer than
conventional products. As a result, several vendors in the market are
offering organic variants of basil essential oil. In addition, the
demand for cold pressed basil oil is also increasing. Cold pressing is a
method of oil extraction that refrains from using heat to extract oil as
heating can degrade the oil's flavor and nutritional quality.
“The basil essential oil has found widescale application in several
industries including the cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and food and
beverages industries. In the food and beverage industry, basil essential
oil is being used as a key ingredient for preparing salad dressings,
ketchup, and Italian dishes such as pasta and pasta sauces. It is also
being used in the cosmetics industry to maintain healthy skin as it has
anti-inflammatory properties. Such wide spread applications of basil
essential oil will fuel its demand during the forecast period,” says
a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global basil essential oil market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global basil essential oil
market by application (pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, and food and
beverages) and geographic regions (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and
South America).
The pharmaceuticals and cosmetics segment held the largest basil
essential oil market share in 2018. This is mainly due to the various
health benefits of basil essential oil which makes it a suitable
component for several pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.
Europe led the market in 2018 with a market share of more than 31%,
followed by North America, APAC, South America and MEA respectively. The
dominant market share of Europe can be attributed to the increasing
awareness about the health benefits and various applications of basil
essential oil across industries including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics,
and food and beverages.
