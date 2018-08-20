Global Battery Materials Market 2018-2022| Rise in Solar PV Installations to Encourage Growth| Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global battery materials market to grow at a CAGR
of over 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest
market research report.
The increasing demand for smart wearables is one of the major trends
being witnessed in the global
battery materials market 2018-2022. Smart wearables, such as
smart watches, smart glasses, and smart bands are increasingly becoming
popular. With technological advancements in the consumer electronics
market, several companies have come up with several smart wearables at
attractive prices, which will increase the demand for such products
during the forecast period.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global battery materials market is the rise in solar
PV installations:
Global battery materials market: Rise in solar
PV installations
Solar power plants or solar power systems need batteries to store
energy, and they use various types of batteries, such as lead-acid
batteries, Li-ion batteries, gel cell batteries, and nickel-based
batteries to do so. With the growth in the establishment of solar power
plants, there will be an increased demand for battery materials, which
will lead to the growth of the global battery materials market during
the forecast period.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty
chemicals, “The increasing need for electricity is one of the major
drivers for the global energy market. Electricity consumption is
expected to increase by 40% by 2040. In the current scenario, industrial
electric motor systems contribute one-third to the increase in power
demand. With this rapid growth in electrical consumption and increasing
concerns about climate change, many countries are focusing on renewable
energy, such as solar PV and wind, to meet the energy demand.”
Global battery materials market: Segmentation
analysis
The global battery materials market research report provides market
segmentation by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an
in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market,
including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 65%. The
region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase
in its market share.
