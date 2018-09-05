Global Beer Market 2014-2018 to 2020: Analysis Type, Production, Category, Packaging and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Beer Market (Types, Production, Category, Packaging and Geography) -
Size, Share, Global Trends, Company Profiles, Demand, Insights,
Analysis, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast, 2014 - 2020"
According to the report, the global beer market is expected to garner
$688.4 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 6% over the forecast
period 2015-2020. The significantly growing consumption in developing
regions is largely fuelling the market growth.
The types of beer covered in this report are light and strong, of which,
strong beer holds a major market share. The largest consumption for
strong beer is observed in the Asia Pacific region, especially in India.
The market for strong beer is estimated to grow rapidly over the
forecast period accounting for a market value of $463.9 billion by 2020,
registering a high CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.
The global increase in the count of female drinkers has considerably
supplemented the growth of the beer market. However, stringent
government and tax regulations governing the alcoholic beverages
industry would restrain the growth of this market.
The market is further segmented into premium, super premium and normal
beer category on the basis of pricing, in which normal beer accounts for
the largest market share of around 43% of the global beer market. The
segment for premium beer is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 6.4%
during the forecast period, as compared to super premium and normal
beer. The growth would primarily be driven by the shifting consumer
preference towards premium beer due to the high quality, and increasing
affordability owing to the rising disposable income.
