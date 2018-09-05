Global Beer Market 2014-2018 to 2020: Analysis Type, Production, Category, Packaging and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Beer Market (Types, Production, Category, Packaging and Geography) - Size, Share, Global Trends, Company Profiles, Demand, Insights, Analysis, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast, 2014 - 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global beer market is expected to garner $688.4 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period 2015-2020. The significantly growing consumption in developing regions is largely fuelling the market growth.

The types of beer covered in this report are light and strong, of which, strong beer holds a major market share. The largest consumption for strong beer is observed in the Asia Pacific region, especially in India. The market for strong beer is estimated to grow rapidly over the forecast period accounting for a market value of $463.9 billion by 2020, registering a high CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The global increase in the count of female drinkers has considerably supplemented the growth of the beer market. However, stringent government and tax regulations governing the alcoholic beverages industry would restrain the growth of this market.

The market is further segmented into premium, super premium and normal beer category on the basis of pricing, in which normal beer accounts for the largest market share of around 43% of the global beer market. The segment for premium beer is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, as compared to super premium and normal beer. The growth would primarily be driven by the shifting consumer preference towards premium beer due to the high quality, and increasing affordability owing to the rising disposable income.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Global Beer Market by Product Type

Chapter 5 Global Beer Market by Production

Chapter 6 Global Beer Market by Category

Chapter 7 Global Beer Market by Packaging

Chapter 8 Global Beer Market by Geography

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Beijing Yanjing Brewery

Boston Beer Company

Carlsberg Group

Diageo Plc

Heineken N.V.

Molson Coors Brewing Company

SAB Miller Plc

Tsingtao Brewery

United Breweries Group (UB Group)

