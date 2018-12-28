Global Beer Market 2018-2022| Introduction of New Flavored Beers to Boost Growth| Technavio

The global beer market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 3% during
the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005083/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global beer market from 2018-2022.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing number
of product launches. The rising demand for new products is leading
vendors to continually launch innovative products and expand their
customer base. This is increasing the visibility of products in the
market, generating awareness among consumers about the products and
their availability. For instance, in April 2018, Anheuser-Busch InBev
launched Bud Light Orange, an orange-flavored light lager, in the US
available from April through September. Also, Molson Coors Canada
launched Molson Canadian 67 Sublime, a premium light beer with 67
calories per 341mL bottle. Therefore, with such product launches, the
market is expected to register a positive outlook during the forecast
period.
This market research report on the global
beer market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most
important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the
forecast period.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the rise of interactive kiosks for
the physically challenged population as one of the key emerging trends
in the global beer market:
Global beer market: Introduction of new
flavored beers
Due to the increasing popularity of craft beer, the global beer market
has seen heightened preference for flavored beers by consumers,
especially millennials. The introduction of new ingredients and
innovative flavors, combining salty, fruity and tart flavors, by craft
beers have found increasing appeal among the millennial crowd globally.
As the millennials are experimental and like to try out newer
experiences, their increasing preference for flavored beers has seen
breweries adopting and incorporating newer flavors in their beer
offerings. For example, in April 2018, AB InBev launched Bud Light
Orange, an orange flavor of its Bud Light beer, in the US aiming at the
popularity of flavored lagers. Also, in February 2018, MillerCoors
launched Two Hats, a fruit-flavored light beer, for new beer drinkers.
“The demand for craft beer has been increased incrementally over the
years, leading to a rise in the number of craft breweries. The US
registered a 16% rise in the number of breweries, as compared to 2016,
due to rising popularity of craft beer, growing disposable income, and
increasing consumer preference for locally brewed beers that have a
distinctive taste,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global berr market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global beer market by product
(standard lager, premium lager, specialty beer, and others) and
geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The standard lager segment led the market in 2017 with a market share
close to 57%, followed by premium lager, and specialty beer
respectively. During the forecast period, the specialty beer segment is
expected to register the highest incremental growth of close to 1%.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005083/en/