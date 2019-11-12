Global Beverage Can Ends Market 2019-2023 | Development of Innovative Beverage Can Ends to Boost Growth | Technavio

The beverage can ends market size is expected to post a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005531/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global beverage can ends market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions is one of the major reasons for the beverage can ends market growth. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the benefits of using sustainable and recyclable packaging solutions. This has encouraged manufacturers, particularly from the F&B industry to use materials that use lesser energy. Thus, the preference for materials such as aluminum and steel for the manufacture of beverage can ends has increased. Furthermore, governments across many countries are implementing sustainable business practices to reduce their carbon footprint, which will contribute to the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30532

As per Technavio, the development of innovative beverage can ends will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Beverage Can Ends Market: Development of Innovative Beverage Can Ends

The development of innovative beverage can ends is identified as one of the major market trends that will boost growth. Manufacturers are offering innovative packaging which attracts consumers visually and is also easy to use. Moreover, they are providing beverage can ends in various user-friendly designs, and colors.. These new designs with incised, and embossed pull-tab ends help beverage manufacturers to brand their product and deliver brand messaging, thereby assisting in marketing and brand recognition.

“Factors such as the increased focus on lightweight beverage can ends, and stringent government regulations on use of non-biodegradable plastics will have a significant impact on the growth of the beverage can ends market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Beverage Can Ends Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the beverage can ends market by material (aluminum and steel) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth, followed by the EMEA region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005531/en/