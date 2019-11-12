Global Bicomponent Fiber Market 2019-2023 | Automation in Textile Machinery to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global bicomponent fiber market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005800/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global bicomponent fiber market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The demand for personal hygiene products among consumers has witnessed significant growth in recent years. The need for hygiene products such as baby diapers, incontinence briefs, and pads which are made of bicomponent fibers are further fueling the market’s growth. Feminine hygiene products that commonly use bicomponent fibers have gained significant momentum and is expected to post higher growth during the forecast period. Moreover, vendors are continuously improving their product offerings with enhanced softness and advanced fluid management to stay ahead in the competitive market. Thus, the increasing demand for personal hygiene is one of the key drivers that is supporting the growth of the global bicomponent fiber market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31192

As per Technavio, the automation in textile machinery will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Bicomponent Fiber Market: Automation in Textile Machinery

Bicomponent fibers require high take-up speeds in their production to achieve a homogenous filament formation. Automation plays a critical role in improving the quality and cost-effectiveness in textile manufacturing. In addition, it helps in accomplishing some of the crucial parameters required for maintaining consistency and complying with the quality standards. The growing adoption of automation in textile machinery has led many bicomponent fiber vendors to offer advanced products. For instance, Staple FORCE S 1000 by OC Oerlikon Management AG helps in the production of bicomponent fibers through a compact spinning process, in turn, aiding in the achievement of take-up speeds of up to 1,000 meters per second. Thus, the growing adoption of automation in textile machinery is expected to increase the demand for bicomponent fiber during the forecast period.

“Expansion of production facilities, product innovation, and portfolio extension are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period”, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Bicomponent Fiber Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global bicomponent fiber market by end-user (personal hygiene, medical textile, upholstery, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

APAC led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. The dominance of APAC can be attributed to the high demand for hygiene products such as baby diapers and feminine care products from countries such as India, China, and Japan.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005800/en/