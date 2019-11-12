Log in
Global Bike-Sharing Market 2018-2022 | Rise in Venture Capital Investments to Boost Growth | Technavio

11/12/2019 | 09:32am EST

The global bike-sharing market is expected to post a CAGR about 21% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005621/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global bike-sharing market 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global bike-sharing market 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Noteworthy improvements in navigational technologies have led vendors to introduce bikes with integrated built-in navigational devices. Such advancements help users in accessing the navigation system via their smartphone apps and reach their desired destinations easily. In addition, many app developers are launching exclusive and easy to use route planning apps for bikes and public transport systems. Thus, the advances in navigation technologies will boost the growth of the bike-sharing market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR23664

As per Technavio, the rise in venture capital investments will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global Bike-Sharing Market: Rise in Venture Capital Investments

Vendors are focusing on effectively raising investments from venture capitalists. As a result, they are enhancing their geographical outreach and deploying a greater number of bikes. For instance, one of the prominent vendors in the market, ofo, is focusing on expanding its business by raising more than USD 866 million from Alibaba and Qifeng Group. Thus, with the substantial rise in venture capital investments across the industry, the market for bike-sharing is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

“The rising adoption of dockless bike-sharing services and growing popularity of income-based discount programs are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Bike-Sharing Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global bike-sharing market by product (docked bikes and dockless bikes) and geography (Americas, APAC and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2017, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to several factors such as rapid urbanization, growing middle-class population, and increasing consumers emphasis on health and fitness in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
