Global Bike-sharing Market 2018-2022| 21% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years| Technavio

The global bike-sharing market is expected to post a CAGR of close to
21% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005076/en/
Technavio has released a new market research report on the global bike-sharing market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the advances in
navigation technologies. The global bike-sharing market is witnessing a
rapid growth rate in recent years owing to the noteworthy improvement in
the navigational technologies used in the bikes. Currently, vendors are
offering bikes that feature built-in navigational devices, which
facilitate the users in reaching their desired destinations easily.
Users can access the navigation systems via their smartphones apps.
Hence, the technological advancements in terms of navigation will help
drive the market during the forecast period.
This market research report on the global
bike-sharing market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the
most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the
forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the rise in venture capital
investments as one of the key emerging trends in the global bike-sharing
market:
Global bike-sharing market: Rise in venture
capital investments
The global bike-sharing market has been witnessing a substantial rise in
venture capital investments in the past few years. Most of the vendors
operating in the current market are effectively raising investments from
venture capitalists to expand their business by deploying a greater
number of bikes and enhancing their geographical outreach. For instance,
ofo, one of the prominent vendors operating in the global bike-sharing
market, raised more than 866 million USD from Alibaba and Qifeng Group
to expand its business. Hence, the substantial rise in venture capital
investments across the industry is estimated to drive the growth of the
market during the forecast period.
“Along with the rise in venture capital investments, the rising
adoption of dockless bike-sharing services, the growing popularity of
income-based discount programs, and the increasing traffic congestion
are some factors that are expected to boost the growth of the global
bike-sharing market during the forecast period,” says a senior
analyst at Technavio.
Global bike-sharing market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global bike-sharing market by
product (docked bikes and dockless bikes) and geographical regions
(APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The APAC region led the market in 2017 with a market share close to 39%,
followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. During the forecast
period, the APAC region is expected to continue dominating the global
market as well as register the highest incremental growth.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
