Global Binoculars Market 2019-2023| Increased Demand for Multifunctional Binoculars to Boost Growth| Technavio

The global binoculars market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5%
during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005091/en/
Technavio predicts the global binoculars market to post a CAGR of over 5% by 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rise in popularity
of outdoor recreational activities. Globally, hectic lifestyles raise
stress for several people, which led to increased participation in
outdoor recreational activities. The growing need to de-stress is
leading to increased engagement in leisure and outdoor activities.
Globally, the growth of adventure tourism is due to factors such as
urbanization, hectic lifestyles, and growing health consciousness, which
is contributing to an increase in the demand for binoculars. Vendors are
focusing on providing effective binoculars for different outdoor
activities such as hunting binoculars. For instance, Diamondback
binoculars by Vortex Optics comes with reliable, quality, and
high-performance hunting optics. In addition, the phase corrected prism,
waterproof and fog proof built, and rugged rubber armor makes it durable
for outdoor activities like hunting, camping, and wildlife safari.
This market research report on the global
binoculars market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the
most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the
forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the increased demand for
multifunctional binoculars as one of the key emerging trends in the
global binoculars market:
Global binoculars market: Increased demand for
multifunctional binoculars
Vendors focus on innovating technologies to gain the attention of an
increased number of customers and raise the customer base and demand for
their products. During the past five years, several vendors had
introduced ergonomic designs, which contributed to aesthetic factors and
provided the reliable performance of their products. The market for
binoculars is gradually synchronizing with the dynamic needs of
customers, which encourages vendors to consistently innovate their
products. The use of upgraded technology to manufacture and design
products is helping vendors introduce innovative concepts that focus on
functionality, convenience, and quality. Therefore, the demand for
multi-functional products is expected to rise among customers as such
products provide increased convenience and enhanced results.
“The emerging e-commerce industry, especially in developing countries
such as Brazil, China, and India will help the global binoculars market
to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Revenue
generated by the global online binoculars market is growing gradually.
Online sales of binoculars are expected to grow significantly and have a
positive impact on the global binoculars market by the end of the
forecast period.” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on
general retail goods and services.
Global binoculars market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global binoculars market by
application (military, wildlife observation and hunting, astronomy,
others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of close to 56%,
followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. However, during the forecast
period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental
growth, followed by the EMEA region.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005091/en/