Global Bio Soluble Fiber Market 2018-2022 | Growing Popularity of Bio-Soluble Fiber in End-User Industries to Boost Demand | Technavio

The growing demand for bio-soluble fiber in the automotive industry is
one of the major trends being witnessed in the global
bio soluble fiber market 2018-2022. Bio-soluble fiber is
extensively used in the automotive industry due to which it is expected
to be the fastest growing application segment of the global bio-soluble
fiber market. Bio-soluble fiber is used in manufacturing automotive
spare pals and subparts and for fire protection in automotive, fuel cell
insulation, exhaust pipe insulation, heat shielding for automotive
parts, interior sealing, and others. The major types of bio-soluble
fibers include blankets, wools, modules, and others which have a high
demand in the automotive segment. Thus, the considerable increase in
vehicle production will drive the demand for bio-soluble fiber during
the forecast period.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global bio soluble fiber market is the growing
popularity of bio-soluble fiber in end-user industries:
Global bio soluble fiber market: Growing
popularity of bio-soluble fiber in end-user industries
Bio-soluble fibers are strong, lightweight, and flexible insulating
products that are manufactured using advanced spinning technology. These
fibers exhibit very low thermal conductivity, super thermal shock
resistance, low heat storage, and excellent sound absorption. Due to
their unique properties, bio-soluble fibers have been used in many
end-user industries such as metal and foundry, petrochemical, power, and
others. These fibers are easy to install and do not have any hazard
classification due to low bio-persistence and biodegradability. Also,
these fibers are resistant to temperatures as high as 1100°C/ 2012°F.
Therefore, the growing number of end-user industries is expected to
drive the demand for bio-soluble fibers during the forecast period.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty
chemicals, “The rising frequency of innovations and technological
advances in manufacturing processes is expected to considerably increase
the production volumes of the bio-soluble fiber manufacturers. However,
the higher production volumes have also contributed to an increase in
demand for bio-soluble fibers worldwide. Technological innovations are
expected to increase the market penetration of bio-soluble fiber
products and make it an ideal solution for different end-use sectors.”
Global bio soluble fiber market: Segmentation
analysis
The global bio soluble fiber market research report provides market
segmentation by end-user (petrochemical, ceramics and glass, metal and
foundry, power, and others), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and
APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors
influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and
industry-specific challenges.
The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2017, followed
by the EMEA and Americas respectively. During the forecast period, the
APAC region is expected to continue dominating the global market and
also register the highest incremental growth of close to 2%.
