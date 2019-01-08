Global Bio Soluble Fiber Market 2018-2022 | Growing Popularity of Bio-Soluble Fiber in End-User Industries to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio analysts forecast the global bio soluble fiber market to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107006143/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global bio soluble fiber market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing demand for bio-soluble fiber in the automotive industry is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global bio soluble fiber market 2018-2022. Bio-soluble fiber is extensively used in the automotive industry due to which it is expected to be the fastest growing application segment of the global bio-soluble fiber market. Bio-soluble fiber is used in manufacturing automotive spare pals and subparts and for fire protection in automotive, fuel cell insulation, exhaust pipe insulation, heat shielding for automotive parts, interior sealing, and others. The major types of bio-soluble fibers include blankets, wools, modules, and others which have a high demand in the automotive segment. Thus, the considerable increase in vehicle production will drive the demand for bio-soluble fiber during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global bio soluble fiber market is the growing popularity of bio-soluble fiber in end-user industries:

Global bio soluble fiber market: Growing popularity of bio-soluble fiber in end-user industries

Bio-soluble fibers are strong, lightweight, and flexible insulating products that are manufactured using advanced spinning technology. These fibers exhibit very low thermal conductivity, super thermal shock resistance, low heat storage, and excellent sound absorption. Due to their unique properties, bio-soluble fibers have been used in many end-user industries such as metal and foundry, petrochemical, power, and others. These fibers are easy to install and do not have any hazard classification due to low bio-persistence and biodegradability. Also, these fibers are resistant to temperatures as high as 1100°C/ 2012°F. Therefore, the growing number of end-user industries is expected to drive the demand for bio-soluble fibers during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals, “The rising frequency of innovations and technological advances in manufacturing processes is expected to considerably increase the production volumes of the bio-soluble fiber manufacturers. However, the higher production volumes have also contributed to an increase in demand for bio-soluble fibers worldwide. Technological innovations are expected to increase the market penetration of bio-soluble fiber products and make it an ideal solution for different end-use sectors.”

Global bio soluble fiber market: Segmentation analysis

The global bio soluble fiber market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (petrochemical, ceramics and glass, metal and foundry, power, and others), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2017, followed by the EMEA and Americas respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to continue dominating the global market and also register the highest incremental growth of close to 2%.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107006143/en/