Global Bioactive Ingredients Market 2020-2024 | Growing Adoption of Health and Wellness Food Products to Boost Growth | Technavio

03/16/2020 | 03:46am EDT

The global bioactive ingredients market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 7% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005272/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bioactive Ingredients Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The geriatric population is vulnerable to various diseases and disorders such as poor visibility, joint pains, and weakness of bones. This has increased the consumption of dietary supplements, such as vitamins and minerals among the geriatric population to reduce the prevalence of such disorders. These factors are encouraging supplement manufacturers to provide specialized products to cater to the growing demand from the geriatric population. With the rising geriatric population, the growth of the global bioactive ingredients market will gain momentum during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40012

As per Technavio, the growing adoption of health and wellness food products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Bioactive Ingredients Market: Growing Adoption of Health and Wellness Food Products

Over recent years, consumers have increasingly become concerned about the quality of ingredients used in foods and beverages. Also, the growing prevalence of risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, stress, and high blood pressure has compelled consumers to adopt better dietary habits to stay healthy. These factors are encouraging vendors to introduce innovative products with high nutritional value, which is positively influencing the growth of the global bioactive ingredients market.

“The shift in demand from synthetic to natural beta-carotene and the increasing adoption of organic and natural ingredients will further boost market growth during the forecast period”, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Bioactive Ingredients Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global bioactive ingredients market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), type (fibers, vitamins, omega-3 PUFA, plant extracts, minerals, carotenoids and antioxidants, probiotics, and other types), and application (dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages, personal care, and animal nutrition).

The APAC region led the market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the increasing consumption of bioactive ingredients, such as probiotics in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
