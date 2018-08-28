Global Biodegradable Plastics Market 2017-2018 to 2026: CAGR to Grow at 13.4% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Biodegradable
Plastics - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the market accounted for $2.25 billion in 2017
and is expected to reach $6.98 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of
13.4% from 2017 to 2026.
The growing demand for biodegradable plastics is mainly attributed to
increased environmental awareness. Biodegradable plastics are
increasingly being used to manufacture packaging materials as consumers
are showing preferences towards ecofriendly packaging are some of the
factors fueling the market growth. However, factors such as high cost in
process are restricting the market growth.
Amongst type, the polylactic acid (PLA) segment accounts for significant
market share during the forecast period due to demand from major
packaging materials in industries such as food & beverages, textiles and
tissue engineering. While, the starch-blend segment of type dominates
the market during the forecast period.
Europe is anticipated to be the largest market for biodegradable
plastics due to rising packed food products along with increasing
electronic and pharmaceutical industry and strict implementation of
environmental regulations.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Biodegradable Plastics Market, By Type
6 Global Biodegradable Plastics Market, By Feedstock
7 Global Biodegradable Plastics Market, By Application
8 Global Biodegradable Plastics Market, By End-User
9 Global Biodegradable Plastics Market, By Geography
10 Key Developments
11 Company Profiling
