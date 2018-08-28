Log in
Global Biodegradable Plastics Market 2017-2018 to 2026: CAGR to Grow at 13.4% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/28/2018 | 12:48pm CEST

The "Biodegradable Plastics - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market accounted for $2.25 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.98 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2017 to 2026.

The growing demand for biodegradable plastics is mainly attributed to increased environmental awareness. Biodegradable plastics are increasingly being used to manufacture packaging materials as consumers are showing preferences towards ecofriendly packaging are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, factors such as high cost in process are restricting the market growth.

Amongst type, the polylactic acid (PLA) segment accounts for significant market share during the forecast period due to demand from major packaging materials in industries such as food & beverages, textiles and tissue engineering. While, the starch-blend segment of type dominates the market during the forecast period.

Europe is anticipated to be the largest market for biodegradable plastics due to rising packed food products along with increasing electronic and pharmaceutical industry and strict implementation of environmental regulations.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Biodegradable Plastics Market, By Type

6 Global Biodegradable Plastics Market, By Feedstock

7 Global Biodegradable Plastics Market, By Application

8 Global Biodegradable Plastics Market, By End-User

9 Global Biodegradable Plastics Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

  • Amcor
  • BASF SE
  • Biome Technologies PLC
  • Bio-On SRL
  • Biopac
  • Corbion N.V.
  • Meredian Inc.
  • Metabolix Inc.
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
  • NatureWorks LLC
  • Plantic Technologies Ltd.
  • Tianan Biologic Materials Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bdnxhl/global?w=4


