Global Biogas Market 2019-2023 | Adoption of Integrated Waste Management System Drives Growth | Technavio

The global biogas market research report by Technavio
predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the
period 2019-2023.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005536/en/
Technavio has released a new market research report on the global biogas market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The increase in the amount of methane, CO2, and other GHGs in the
atmosphere results in extreme climatic conditions such as heavy
rainstorms, acid rain, and severe fluctuations in temperatures globally.
Fossil fuel combustion to fulfill energy demand is a critical factor
that results in the emission of such GHGs. Hence, many governments are
taking initiatives to prevent the release of methane into the
atmosphere. Biogas energy plants offer the best solutions to reduce
methane emissions as they capture methane and use it for energy
generation.
As per Technavio, the integrated waste management system will have a
positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly
over the forecast period. This global
biogas market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other
important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over
2019-2023.
Global biogas market: Integrated waste
management system (IWMS)
The primary objective of IWMS is ensuring sustainable management and
addressing the technical and governance aspects of solid waste
management. IWMS will help in reducing the amount of waste dumped into
landfills or burned in the open and assist in effectively utilizing the
waste by capturing the energy produced. Using the waste from one
industry as a raw material in another industry will also reduce
environmental degradation or pollution due to proper waste management.
“Application of specific technologies to treat waste ensures
efficient waste management. IWMS combines the benefits of multiple
treatment technologies in one installation, and hence, it is widely
adopted across the world. The voluntary adoption and subsequent benefits
offered by IWMS will benefit countries by ensuring efficient waste
management, thereby driving the global biogas market,” says a senior
research analyst at Technavio.
Global biogas market: Segmentation analysis
This biogas market analysis report segments the market by source
(agricultural waste, landfill, and others) and geography (the Americas,
APAC, and EMEA).
The agricultural waste segment held the largest biogas market share in
2018. The processing of agricultural waste for biogas production helps
in generating higher profits, and thereby provides new opportunities for
plant operators. Also, the heat and electricity produced by biogas as
well as the fertilizers that are a byproduct of this process have a high
demand in the market. This will drive the growth of biogas installations
in the agricultural segment.
EMEA accounted for the highest share of the market in 2018. The
increasing demand for energy and concerns over environmental degradation
along with economic development will be some of the critical factors
boosting the growth of the biogas market in EMEA.
