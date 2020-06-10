Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Biomass Power Generation Market 2019-2023 | Growing Need for Cleaner Energy Supply to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the global biomass power generation market size and it is poised to grow by 43.37 GW during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200610005595/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biomass Power Generation Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biomass Power Generation Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acciona SA, Ameresco Inc., ANDRITZ AG, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Drax Group Plc, E.ON SE, ENGIE SA, General Electric Co., John Wood Group, Plc., and Vattenfall AB are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing need for cleaner energy supply has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high project and feedstock costs might hamper market growth.

Biomass Power Generation Market 2019-2023 : Segmentation

Biomass Power Generation Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Solid Biomass
    • Biogas
    • Municipal Solid Waste
    • Liquid Biomass
  • Geography
    • EMEA
    • APAC
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32156

Biomass Power Generation Market 2019-2023 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our biomass power generation market report covers the following areas:

  • Biomass Power Generation Market size
  • Biomass Power Generation Market trends
  • Biomass Power Generation Market industry analysis

This study identifies adoption of biomass in fuel cell technology as one of the prime reasons driving the biomass power generation market growth during the next few years.

Biomass Power Generation Market 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the biomass power generation market, including some of the vendors such as Acciona SA, Ameresco Inc., ANDRITZ AG, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Drax Group Plc, E.ON SE, ENGIE SA, General Electric Co., John Wood Group, Plc., and Vattenfall AB. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the biomass power generation market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Biomass Power Generation Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist biomass power generation market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the biomass power generation market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the biomass power generation market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biomass power generation market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2018-2023

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Feedstock

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Feedstock
  • Solid biomass - Market size and forecast 2018-2023 (GW)
  • Biogas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023 (GW)
  • Municipal solid waste - Market size and forecast 2018-2023 (GW)
  • Liquid biomass - Market size and forecast 2018-2023 (GW)
  • Market opportunity by Feedstock

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Acciona SA
  • Ameresco Inc.
  • Andritz AG
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.
  • E.ON SE
  • General Electric Co.
  • John Wood Group Plc
  • Thermax Ltd.
  • Valmet Oyj
  • Vattenfall AB

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pIQVIA : Announces Pricing of Offering of Senior Notes
BU
05:56pLow Rolling Resistance Tire Market 2020-2024 | Vehicle Weight Reduction Offered by Wide-Base LRR Tires to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
05:53pCOVID-19 UPDATE : Gov. Justice announces nursing home visitation, graduation ceremonies to be allowed with limitations
PU
05:53pZynex Shares Up on S&P SmallCap 600 Inclusion
DJ
05:52pS&P GLOBAL : Zynex Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
05:52pNEW GOLD : Announces Pricing of $400 million Senior Notes Offering to Fund Redemption of Outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes
BU
05:51pHOWMET AEROSPACE : to Host Virtual Webcast of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
05:51pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Passenger Traffic and Influence of Tourism to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
05:51pROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Colony Capital, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – CLNY
GL
05:50pCOSAN LIMITED : informs approval of dividend payment to its shareholders
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2NIKOLA : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
4SCATEC SOLAR ASA : SCATEC SOLAR : Ukraine's green energy disaster is sliding towards a power crisis
5S&P 500, Dow finish lower in volatile trade on dour Fed forecasts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group