Global Biomass Power Generation Market 2019-2023 | Growing Need for Cleaner Energy Supply to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global biomass power generation market size and it is poised to grow by 43.37 GW during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acciona SA, Ameresco Inc., ANDRITZ AG, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Drax Group Plc, E.ON SE, ENGIE SA, General Electric Co., John Wood Group, Plc., and Vattenfall AB are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The growing need for cleaner energy supply has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high project and feedstock costs might hamper market growth.
Biomass Power Generation Market 2019-2023 : Segmentation
Biomass Power Generation Market is segmented as below:
-
Product
-
Solid Biomass
-
Biogas
-
Municipal Solid Waste
-
Liquid Biomass
-
Geography
-
EMEA
-
APAC
-
North America
-
South America
Biomass Power Generation Market 2019-2023 : Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our biomass power generation market report covers the following areas:
-
Biomass Power Generation Market size
-
Biomass Power Generation Market trends
-
Biomass Power Generation Market industry analysis
This study identifies adoption of biomass in fuel cell technology as one of the prime reasons driving the biomass power generation market growth during the next few years.
Biomass Power Generation Market 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the biomass power generation market, including some of the vendors such as Acciona SA, Ameresco Inc., ANDRITZ AG, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Drax Group Plc, E.ON SE, ENGIE SA, General Electric Co., John Wood Group, Plc., and Vattenfall AB. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the biomass power generation market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Biomass Power Generation Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist biomass power generation market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the biomass power generation market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the biomass power generation market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biomass power generation market vendors
