Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Biomethane Plants Market 2019-2023 | 8% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 09:02am EDT

The global biomethane plants market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190809005162/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global biomethane plants market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global biomethane plants market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing rate of urbanization, population growth, and economic development of countries have led to a significant increase in waste generation across the world. Solid waste is a major source of methane, a powerful GHG. Uncollected municipal solid waste leads to floods, air pollution, and health issues. The treatment of municipal solid waste to produce biogas and biomethane is an ideal solution to make use of the waste. Thus, the increase in municipal solid waste generation will directly fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing adoption of biomethane as a transport fuel will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global biomethane plants market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Biomethane Plants Market: Growing Adoption of Biomethane as a Transport Fuel

The global transportation sector is highly dependent on oil, and thus, it accounts for a major share of the overall GHG emissions. Thus, rising environmental concerns are shifting the focus of the transportation sector toward developing low-carbon fuel alternatives. Biomethane has emerged as one of the promising alternatives for oil, which can ensure sustainable mobility. Thus, the adoption of biomethane is increasing in the transportation industry, which is expected to drive biomethane plants market growth during the forecast period.

“Apart from the growing adoption of biomethane as a transport fuel, other factors such as the increasing use of biomethane as piped gas, and the emergence of integrated waste management systems will have a significant impact on the growth of the biomethane plants market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Biomethane Plants Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global biomethane plants market by feedstock type (agriculture, sewage, and others), and geographic regions (EMEA, the Americas, and APAC).

The EMEA region led the biomethane plants market in 2018, followed by the Americas, and APAC, respectively. The market dominance of the biomethane plants market in EMEA can be attributed to several factors such as the increasing demand for energy, rising concerns regarding environmental degradation, and economic development in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:21aNORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS : Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal to US$10 Million
AQ
09:21aGOWEST GOLD : IIROC Trading Halt - GWA
AQ
09:20aLYFT : No Lyft for Uber shares after results fall short
RE
09:20aAEROHIVE NETWORKS, INC : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Changes in Control or Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:20aCYTRX : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:19aUFP TECHNOLOGIES INC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:18aYRC : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:18aLAKELAND FINANCIAL : ­ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:18aTWO RIVER BANCORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:17aAFFILIATED MANAGERS : AMG Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment for its 5.15% Junior Convertible Trust Preferred Securities Due 2037
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THYSSENKRUPP AG : German Industrial Firm Thyssenkrupp Posts Loss, Cuts Outlook -- WSJ
2LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
3VIACOM : Viacom, CBS Boost Revenue As They Pursue Merger Pact -- WSJ
4MITSUI & CO LTD : Beyond Meat shelves plans for Japan push, Mitsui says
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Shares Jump on Report of Potential $8 Billion Roundup Settlement -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group