Global Biosimulation Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Certara L.P. and Dassault Systèmes SE | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global biosimulation market since 2014 and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.42 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global biosimulation market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 117-page research report with TOC on "Biosimulation Market Analysis Report by End-users (Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Contract research organizations, and Others), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by the increase in mergers and acquisition (M&A) activities. In addition, the use of mathematical modeling and simulation to improve generic drugs is anticipated to further boost the growth of the biosimulation market.

Vendors in the market are focusing on accessing new geographies and broadening their portfolio by adopting M&A as one of the main growth strategies. They are focusing on consolidating their core business in the existing as well as new markets through this strategy. The adoption of this strategy further improves their overall position in the market by helping them achieve operational expertise. Thus, the increase in M&A activities is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Biosimulation Market Companies:

Certara L.P.

Certara L.P. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under the unified business segment. The company offers Simcyp PBPK Modeling and Simulation as a population-based simulator.

Dassault Systèmes SE

Dassault Systèmes SE is headquartered in France and offers products through the following business units: Software revenue and Services revenue. The company offers BIOVIA Draw as a software that facilitates collaborative viewing and archiving of scientific information.

Physiomics Plc

Physiomics Plc is headquartered in the UK and operates under the unified business segment. The company offers Pharmacokinetic (PK) & Pharmacodynamic (PD) modeling platform for its customers.

Schrödinger LLC

Schrödinger LLC is headquartered in the US and offers products through the unified business segment. The company offers BioLuminate as an advanced user interface software.

Simulations Plus Inc.

Simulations Plus Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Simulations Plus Inc., Cognigen Corporation, and DILIsym Services Inc. The company offers GastroPlus as a simulation software package.

Biosimulation End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Contract research organizations

Others

Biosimulation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

