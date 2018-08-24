Global Biosurfactants Market 2018-2022 | Potential Use in Cancer Treatment | Technavio

The global biosurfactants market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6%
during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing global
industrial waste. The continuous increase in industrial waste globally
drives the increased production of biosurfactants. This is because
industrial waste acts as a source of raw materials for the manufacture
of biosurfactants; it is identified as a renewable feedstock.
Biosurfactants are produced from environment-friendly substrates such as
agro-industrial waste products, crop residues, oil processing industry
waste, and food processing industry waste. Thus, the high rate of
generation of industrial waste is expected to increase the production of
biosurfactants during the forecast period.
This market research report on the global
biosurfactants market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the
most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the
forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the potential use of biosurfactants
in cancer treatment as one of the key emerging trends in the global
biosurfactants market:
Global biosurfactants market: Potential use of
biosurfactants in cancer treatment
Biosurfactants are surface-active agents that possess growth potential
in the pharmaceutical industry. Cancer is one of the major health risks
for people across the globe. Continuous ongoing R&D activities are
underway to identify new biomarkers, drugs, and treatments for this
disease. It has been identified that biosurfactants have high potential
to act as an anticancer and antimicrobial agent. Certain biosurfactants,
such as lipopeptides and glycolipids, are widely used as an anticancer
agent.
“Attributes of biosurfactants, such as low toxicity, high-efficiency
level, and biodegradability, have enabled their wide adoption in the
pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. For example, a biosurfactants
extracted from Acinetobacter M6 strain exhibits antimicrobial,
anticancer, and anti-biofilm potential. Thus, the increasing number of
cancer patients and the necessity for safe and nontoxic cancer therapy
can significantly promote the growth of the global biosurfactants market
during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for
research on bio-chemicals and bio-materials.
Global biosurfactants market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global biosurfactants market by
application (detergents, cosmetics, industrial cleaners, food
processing, oilfield chemicals, agriculture, textile, and
pharmaceutical) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The detergents segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting
for nearly 49% of the market. This application segment is expected to
dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
EMEA led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 60%. The
region is expected to dominate the market through 2022.
