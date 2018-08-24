Global Biosurfactants Market 2018-2022 | Potential Use in Cancer Treatment | Technavio

The global biosurfactants market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing global industrial waste. The continuous increase in industrial waste globally drives the increased production of biosurfactants. This is because industrial waste acts as a source of raw materials for the manufacture of biosurfactants; it is identified as a renewable feedstock. Biosurfactants are produced from environment-friendly substrates such as agro-industrial waste products, crop residues, oil processing industry waste, and food processing industry waste. Thus, the high rate of generation of industrial waste is expected to increase the production of biosurfactants during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global biosurfactants market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the potential use of biosurfactants in cancer treatment as one of the key emerging trends in the global biosurfactants market:

Global biosurfactants market: Potential use of biosurfactants in cancer treatment

Biosurfactants are surface-active agents that possess growth potential in the pharmaceutical industry. Cancer is one of the major health risks for people across the globe. Continuous ongoing R&D activities are underway to identify new biomarkers, drugs, and treatments for this disease. It has been identified that biosurfactants have high potential to act as an anticancer and antimicrobial agent. Certain biosurfactants, such as lipopeptides and glycolipids, are widely used as an anticancer agent.

“Attributes of biosurfactants, such as low toxicity, high-efficiency level, and biodegradability, have enabled their wide adoption in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. For example, a biosurfactants extracted from Acinetobacter M6 strain exhibits antimicrobial, anticancer, and anti-biofilm potential. Thus, the increasing number of cancer patients and the necessity for safe and nontoxic cancer therapy can significantly promote the growth of the global biosurfactants market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on bio-chemicals and bio-materials.

Global biosurfactants market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global biosurfactants market by application (detergents, cosmetics, industrial cleaners, food processing, oilfield chemicals, agriculture, textile, and pharmaceutical) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The detergents segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 49% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 60%. The region is expected to dominate the market through 2022.

