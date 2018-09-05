Log in
Global Bipolar Disorder Disease Market to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/05/2018 | 12:46pm CEST

The "Bipolar Disorder Disease Coverage to 2024" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Bipolar disorder is a psychiatric disorder characterized by unusual shifts in mood, energy, activity levels, and the ability to carry out everyday tasks. Patients with the disorder may experience periods of mania (an overly joyful or overexcited state) followed by periods of depression (feelings of extreme sadness or hopelessness). Symptoms of bipolar disorder are severe and can result in damaged relationships, poor educational or occupational performance, and even suicide.

Market Snapshot

  • Temporary downturn in bipolar market value will be recouped by oral drug approvals/launches and sales momentum of LAIs.
  • The complexity of bipolar disorder is yet to be unlocked, contributing to a lack of episode-tailored treatment strategies.
  • Forecasted growth in the total prevalence of bipolar I disorder and bipolar II disorder will be driven by demographics.
  • New brand Vraylar is yet to distinguish itself, but its long patent life permits ample time to improve product positioning.
  • Otsuka initiates Phase III development of Rexulti for bipolar mania without proof-of-concept trial.

Key Topics Covered:

Forecast: Bipolar Disorder

  • Abilify (Aripiprazole)
  • Abilify Maintena (Aripiprazole)
  • Geodon (Ziprasidone)
  • Lamictal/Lamictal Xr (Lamotrigine)
  • Latuda (Lurasidone)
  • Lumateperone
  • Risperdal Consta (Risperidone)
  • Saphris (Asenapine)
  • Seroquel/Seroquel Xr (Quetiapine)
  • Vraylar (Cariprazine)
  • Zyprexa (Olanzapine)

Treatment: Bipolar Disorder

  • Primary Research Methodology
  • Disease Definition And Diagnosis
  • Patient Segmentation
  • Current Treatment Options
  • Treatment Dynamics
  • Unmet Needs In Bipolar Disorder

Epidemiology: Bipolar Disorder In The US, Japan, And 5EU

  • Disease Background
  • Sources And Methodology
  • Forecast: Bipolar I Disorder
  • Forecast: Bipolar Ii Disorder
  • Epidemiologist Insight
  • Strengths And Limitations

Marketed Drugs: Bipolar Disorder

  • Product Profile: Abilify
  • Product Profile: Abilify Maintena
  • Product Profile: Geodon
  • Product Profile: Lamictal
  • Product Profile: Latuda
  • Product Profile: Risperdal Consta
  • Product Profile: Saphris
  • Product Profile: Seroquel/Seroquel Xr
  • Product Profile: Vraylar
  • Product Profile: Zyprexa

Pipeline: Bipolar Disorder

  • Clinical Pipeline Overview
  • Product Profile (Late Stage): Alks 3831
  • Product Profile (Late Stage): Rexulti
  • Product Profile (Late Stage): Lumateperone

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6gc3z6/global_bipolar?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
