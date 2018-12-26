The global birch water market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 19% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005080/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global birch water market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing usage of birch water in skin care products. Birch water is not only being used as a wellness drink but also finding its way into the beauty industry. In the Scandinavian countries, birch water has gained importance as an anti-aging cosmetic ingredient. It has scientific anti-aging abilities and triggers the growth of dermal cells by 25%. It reduces skin-aging activities in cells and keeps the skin functional and healthy. The application of skincare products infused with birch water can defend the skin from UV rays and pollution, eliminate toxins, reduce skin inflammation, and hydrate and purify the skin. Therefore, with such advantages, the market is expected to register a positive outlook during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global birch water market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising demand for organic plant-based water as one of the key emerging trends in the global birch water market:

Global birch water market: Rising demand for organic plant-based water

Plant-based water is a growing segment and is gaining a lot of popularity due to its health benefits. Some of the very highly consumed water-based products are coconut water, watermelon water, cactus water, and birch water. Consumers are willing to pay a premium price for plant-based beverages for additional refreshment, minimal processing, and high nutritional benefits. The growing awareness about the harmful effects of consuming sugar and artificial sweeteners in excess is contributing to the demand for organic plant-based water. Thus, many market players are launching organic plant-based water. For instance, in 2017, PepsiCo's brand Vita Coco introduced its first coconut milk alternative product in the UK. Therefore, the demand for organic plant-based water products is likely to increase during the forecast period, hence, increasing the overall revenue of the global plant-based water market.

“Another important factor boosting the growth of the market is the increasing awareness of health benefits offered by birch water. Birch water contains a compound known as saponin, which has properties for reducing blood cholesterol; and the water also helps in reducing weight by eliminating excess phosphates, uric acid, and ammonia,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global birch water market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global birch water market by product (unflavored and flavored) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The EMEA region led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 52%, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth followed by the Americas.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005080/en/