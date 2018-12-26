Log in
Global Bismuth Nitrate Market 2018-2022| Use of Bismuth Nitrate as an Absorbent for Azo Dye Removal to Boost Growth | Technavio

12/26/2018 | 11:56am CET

The global bismuth nitrate market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005079/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global bismuth nitrate market for the per ...

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global bismuth nitrate market for the period 2018-2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the easy production process bismuth nitrate. Bismuth nitrate can be manufactured easily by treating bismuth metal and concentrated nitric acid. It can also be produced by dissolving powdered bismuth in nitric acid, and after hydrolysis, the reaction yields bismuth III nitrate pentahydrate. As the manufacturing process is easy, bismuth nitrate can be manufactured both commercially and without depending on the latest equipment and technologies. The manufacturing of bismuth nitrate does not require heavy capital investments; thus, it provides high-profit margins for vendors.

This market research report on the global bismuth nitrate market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the use of bismuth nitrate as an absorbent for azo dry removal as one of the key emerging trends in the global bismuth nitrate market:

Global bismuth nitrate market: Use of bismuth nitrate as an absorbent for azo dye removal

Bismuth nitrate can be potentially used as an adsorbent for removing azo dye from aqueous solutions. It helps remove effluents and organic and inorganic pollutants from the water bodies. This method of wastewater and municipal water treatment is immensely popular as it is cost-effective. Factors such as adsorbent dose, surface area, isotherm shape, and initial concentration of the dye, along with the hydrophilic/hydrophobic characters of bismuth nitrate contribute to the exceptional performance of bismuth nitrate-based adsorbent for the removal of azo dye and pollutants from aqueous solutions.

“Bismuth compounds, such as nitrates, are used extensively in the medical industry to treat gastrointestinal diseases. It is widely used in medicinal products because of its anti-bacterial properties. Globally, the rise in the number of patients can increase the dependence on pharmaceuticals during the forecast period, which can lead to a rise in consumption of bismuth nitrate,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global bismuth nitrate market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global bismuth nitrate market by application (pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and electronics), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 47%, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is expected to continue to dominate the bismuth nitrate market with the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
