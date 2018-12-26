Global Bismuth Nitrate Market 2018-2022| Use of Bismuth Nitrate as an Absorbent for Azo Dye Removal to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global bismuth nitrate market is expected to post a CAGR of close to
5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the easy production
process bismuth nitrate. Bismuth nitrate can be manufactured easily by
treating bismuth metal and concentrated nitric acid. It can also be
produced by dissolving powdered bismuth in nitric acid, and after
hydrolysis, the reaction yields bismuth III nitrate pentahydrate. As the
manufacturing process is easy, bismuth nitrate can be manufactured both
commercially and without depending on the latest equipment and
technologies. The manufacturing of bismuth nitrate does not require
heavy capital investments; thus, it provides high-profit margins for
vendors.
This market research report on the global
bismuth nitrate market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of
the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during
the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the use of bismuth nitrate as an
absorbent for azo dry removal as one of the key emerging trends in the
global bismuth nitrate market:
Global bismuth nitrate market: Use of bismuth
nitrate as an absorbent for azo dye removal
Bismuth nitrate can be potentially used as an adsorbent for removing azo
dye from aqueous solutions. It helps remove effluents and organic and
inorganic pollutants from the water bodies. This method of wastewater
and municipal water treatment is immensely popular as it is
cost-effective. Factors such as adsorbent dose, surface area, isotherm
shape, and initial concentration of the dye, along with the
hydrophilic/hydrophobic characters of bismuth nitrate contribute to the
exceptional performance of bismuth nitrate-based adsorbent for the
removal of azo dye and pollutants from aqueous solutions.
“Bismuth compounds, such as nitrates, are used extensively in the
medical industry to treat gastrointestinal diseases. It is widely used
in medicinal products because of its anti-bacterial properties.
Globally, the rise in the number of patients can increase the dependence
on pharmaceuticals during the forecast period, which can lead to a rise
in consumption of bismuth nitrate,” says a senior analyst at
Technavio.
Global bismuth nitrate market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global bismuth nitrate market
by application (pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and electronics), and
geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The APAC region led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to
47%, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is
expected to continue to dominate the bismuth nitrate market with the
highest incremental growth during the forecast period.
