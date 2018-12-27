Global Bladder Scanner Market 2019-2023 | Technological Advances to Boost Demand | Technavio

The global bladder scanner market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5%
during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the global bladder scanner market is
the increasing popularity of minimally invasive procedures. The advent
of minimally invasive surgeries in urology is likely to create demand
for bladder scanners. Technological advances have augmented the use of
minimally invasive surgeries among surgeons. For instance, laparoscopic
urology has been a hallmark of UW Health Urology since 1995. Laparoscopy
is a form of minimally invasive surgery. Laparoscopy also shortens the
hospital stay and recovery time and reduces the overall pain.
This market research report on the global
bladder scanner market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of
the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during
the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the technological advances as one
of the key emerging trends in the global bladder scanner market:
Global bladder scanner market: Technological
Advances
Over the past few years, several technological advances have been
observed in bladder scanners. For instance, dBMEDx's BBS Revolution is a
next-generation bladder scanner that is fully automated. It offers
unparalleled ease of use, speed, and accuracy meant for the noninvasive
measurement of the bladder volume. In addition, in the US, the response
to this product has been extremely positive as it helps reduce
catheter-associated urinary tract infections. Such technological
advances are making patients' life easy as the hospital stay can be
reduced. Such technological advances will drive the growth of the global
bladder scanner market.
“Apart from the increasing popularity of minimally invasive
procedures, factors such as the increasing prevalence of urological
diseases, and new product approvals and better medical reimbursement
policies are likely to fuel the growth of the global bladder scanner
market,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global bladder scanner market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global bladder scanner market
by type (3D bladder scanner and 2D bladder scanner), by end-user
(hospitals and clinics) and by geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the
Americas).
The Americas region led the market in 2018 with a market share of over
46%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC held the
smallest share of the market in 2018, it is expected to register the
highest incremental growth during the forecast period.
