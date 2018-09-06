Global Blockchain Assets’ First-Ever XScrip™ Launched on Strength of Technology and Assets

Global Blockchain Assets, LLC (“GBA” or “Company”) (gba.ventures)
tomorrow launches its global offering of a new asset-backed
cryptocurrency called “Xscrip™ Smart Security Token”, or “XScrip™
Token”. Pre-Sale opens at 8:00 MDT Thursday, September 6, 2018 (2:00 GMT
Thursday, September 6, 2018).
The Company, through its parent company, Blockchain Holdings, Inc., has
economically backed the XScrip™ Token with hard assets and revenues
associated with oil and gas, gold, blockchain and clean technologies.
The oil and gas backing alone represents more than 1 billion barrels of
oil secured through production agreements.
“The multiple hard assets and technology gives the XScrip™ Tokens
significant economic backing and greater stability with the upside of
asset appreciation and associated revenue,” says Alan Forbes, President
and Co-Founder of Global Blockchain Assets. “Technology experts and
digital traders are expected to be interested in the exceptional tools
that are part of the XScrip™ Token asset base. Large institutions and
family offices will find the asset appreciation and associated revenues
attractive.”
The investment in patented and patent pending blockchain and clean
technologies makes the Company a pioneer in the digital trading field.
“The blockchain patented and patent pending technologies include future
applications in the medical, insurance and science fields that can
benefit from unbreakable security and encryption tools as well as the
application of artificial intelligence to the blockchain community. The
clean technologies, including patented geothermal fuel cell processes,
can significantly reduce the lifting cost of oil while reducing
environmental impact. The clean technologies have broad application in a
number of industries beyond oil, such as mining, defense and emergency
management,” says Forbes.
“We are excited to make this announcement. Further info, as well as
documents describing the XScrip™ Token, are available at
gba.ventures,” said Forbes. “Round 1 pricing will be the only Round that
the XScrip™ Token will be available at the discounted price of $0.50
with a minimum investment in Round 1 of $5,000. Pricing for Rounds 2
through 4 represent continued discounted pricing from the calculated
Bancor Liquidity Protocol pricing. The Bancor Liquidity Protocol is
intended to provide instant transaction, guaranteed liquidity, automatic
pricing and no exchange fees which sets this XScrip™ Smart
Security Token offering apart from others,” Forbes said.
“Many digital traders already know the Bancor Liquidity Protocol for
digital trading is one of the most significant market-making
innovations, and its capabilities include smoothing pricing fluctuations
and other important factors across the Global Blockchain Assets
offering,” said Zach Doty, Global Blockchain Assets Co-Founder and Chief
Technical Advisor. “In addition, enhancements have been added such as
‘dividend buffering’ and use of a ‘stable token’ that traders will
appreciate, helping them avoid short-term capital gains tax exposure and
providing pricing stability.”
The new asset-backed digital security will be traded on the Ethereum
blockchain and will provide a unique offering for all investors looking
for the security of blockchain transactions and the appreciation of the
underlying assets and associated revenue. XScrip™ Tokens will be
available to both accredited US and non-US investors through a
Blockchain Private Placement™ (“BPP”) in accordance with
Regulation S and Regulation D, 506(c) Offerings. The BPP Pre -Sale is
available on the Hub.Chat platform which can be accessed through the GBA
website, gba.ventures. The offering will utilize the proven Bancor
Liquidity Protocol, which represents a major change in the way digital
currency is offered.
”The Company will continue to build on the assets being offered over
time to appeal to investors with interests in strategic commodities,
blockchain and clean tech advancements. This ongoing effort will also
solidify the long-term value of GBA’s XScrip™ Tokens,” said Forbes.
For asset information, review the Company’s Assets Fact Sheet here
or at the link below.
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1eGui21-_wYOrF_ACCzpbQKl3GGjN-WUA
Safe Harbor Statement
Throughout this news release, we attempt to present some important
factors relating to our business that may affect our predictions. This
document may include predictions, estimates or other information that
might be considered forward-looking. While these forward-looking
statements represent our current judgment on what the future holds, they
are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results
to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on
these forward-looking statements, which reflect our opinions only as of
the date of this news release. We are relying on several documents,
including the White Paper of the Bancor Liquidity Protocol, in providing
the reader with information. The reader must analyze the Company’s White
Paper, Private Placement Memorandum, regulatory filings as well as
related linked documents such as the White Paper of the Bancor Liquidity
Protocol to form their own opinions. Please keep in mind that we are not
obligating ourselves to revise or publicly release the results of any
revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information
or future events. A PDF copy of our press release and investor
information can be viewed and downloaded at gba.ventures.
