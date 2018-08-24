Global Blockchain-as-a-Service Market 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Blockchain-as-a-Service Market 2018-2022" report has been added
to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Blockchain-as-a-Service Market to grow at a CAGR of 85.49%
during the period 2018-2022.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the
global blockchain-as-a-service market. To calculate the market size, the
report considers the revenue generated by vendors through sales of the
back-end infrastructure and development tools-as-a-service to the
application and solution developers at an individual or enterprise
scale. BaaS supports enterprises to use cloud-based solutions to build,
host, and use their smart contracts, blockchain apps, and functions. The
report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this
market.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the
growing number of cyberattacks. The cyberattacks by hackers and
cybercriminals are growing at an alarming rate. One trend affecting this
market is the growth of quantum computing. Quantum computing refers to
the utilization of quantum-mechanical phenomena.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is
the scalability issues with blockchain technology. All the blockchain
consensus protocols that are currently available have a limitation that
a transaction must be processed by all nodes within a network for that
transaction actually to take place.
Key questions answered in this report
-
What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
-
What are the key market trends?
-
What is driving this market?
-
What are the challenges to market growth?
-
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
-
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
-
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Key vendors
-
Amazon.com
-
IBM
-
Microsoft
-
Oracle
-
SAP
Key Topics Covered:
01: Executive Summary
02: Scope Of The Report
03: Research Methodology
04: Market Landscape
05: Market Sizing
06: Five Forces Analysis
07: Customer Landscape
08: Market Segmentation By End-User
09: Regional Landscape
10: Decision Framework
11: Drivers And Challenges
12: Market Trends
13: Vendor Landscape
14: Vendor Analysis
15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xqnxtf/global?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005094/en/