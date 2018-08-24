Log in
Global Blockchain-as-a-Service Market 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/24/2018 | 11:17am CEST

The "Global Blockchain-as-a-Service Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Blockchain-as-a-Service Market to grow at a CAGR of 85.49% during the period 2018-2022.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global blockchain-as-a-service market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by vendors through sales of the back-end infrastructure and development tools-as-a-service to the application and solution developers at an individual or enterprise scale. BaaS supports enterprises to use cloud-based solutions to build, host, and use their smart contracts, blockchain apps, and functions. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing number of cyberattacks. The cyberattacks by hackers and cybercriminals are growing at an alarming rate. One trend affecting this market is the growth of quantum computing. Quantum computing refers to the utilization of quantum-mechanical phenomena.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the scalability issues with blockchain technology. All the blockchain consensus protocols that are currently available have a limitation that a transaction must be processed by all nodes within a network for that transaction actually to take place.

Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?
  • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
  • What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Key vendors

  • Amazon.com
  • IBM
  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • SAP

Key Topics Covered:

01: Executive Summary

02: Scope Of The Report

03: Research Methodology

04: Market Landscape

05: Market Sizing

06: Five Forces Analysis

07: Customer Landscape

08: Market Segmentation By End-User

09: Regional Landscape

10: Decision Framework

11: Drivers And Challenges

12: Market Trends

13: Vendor Landscape

14: Vendor Analysis

15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xqnxtf/global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
