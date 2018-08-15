Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Blockchain in Energy Market to 2023 - Market is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 78.32%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 04:35pm CEST

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain in Energy Market by Type (Private, Public), Component (Platform, Services), End-user (Power, Oil & Gas), Application (Energy Trading, Grid Management, Payment Schemes, Supply Chain Management), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The blockchain in energy market is projected to reach USD 7,110.1 million by 2023, from an estimated USD 394.3 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 78.32%.

This growth can be attributed to the increasing popularity of the blockchain technology in the energy sector, high transaction speeds and immutability, and the rising security concerns across the globe. Lack of a common set of regulatory standards and the uncertain regulatory landscape can hinder the growth of the market.

The private segment is expected to be the fastest growing market in the blockchain in energy market from 2018 to 2023.

The private segment held the largest market share in 2017 and is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The private segment provides more security over public blockchain. It can be utilized for various use cases including smart contracts, asset registry, and digital identity for various application such as energy trading and payment schemes.

Asia Pacific: The fastest growing market for blockchain in energy market

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for blockchain in energy market in 2023 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Australia accounted for the largest share of the blockchain in energy market in the Asia Pacific in 2017 as it is one of the early adopters of the blockchain technology in the region. For instance, Origin Energy, one of the leading energy providers of Australia, in a partnership with Power Ledger plans to adopt new energy trading platforms to maintain the record of buying and selling energy. The Australian government is also planning to invest more to gain the benefits of blockchain in energy market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Market During the Forecast Period
4.2 Blockchain in Energy Market, By Country
4.3 European Market, By Application & Country
4.4 Market, By End-User
4.5 Market, By Component
4.6 Market, By Type

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.3 Drivers
5.3.1 Increasing Popularity of the Blockchain Technology in the Energy Sector
5.3.2 Manages Infrastructure and Other Business Functions Through High Transaction Speed and Immutability
5.3.3 Low Cost of Bandwidth and Computing
5.3.4 Rising Security Concerns Across the Globe
5.4 Restraints
5.4.1 Lack of A Common Set of Regulatory Standards and Uncertain Regulatory Landscape
5.4.2 Concerns Related to the Authenticity of Users
5.5 Opportunities
5.5.1 Increasing Venture Funding and Investments in the Blockchain Technology
5.5.2 Innovation Across International Trade and Supply Chain Management
5.6 Challenges
5.6.1 Lack of Awareness and Technical Understanding About the Blockchain Technology
5.6.2 Opposition From Incumbents

6 Blockchain in Energy Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Private
6.3 Public

7 Blockchain in Energy Market, By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Platform
7.3 Services

8 Blockchain in Energy Market, By End-User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Power Sector
8.3 Oil & Gas Sector

9 Blockchain in Energy Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Grid Management
9.3 Energy Trading
9.4 Government Risk and Compliance Management
9.5 Payment Schemes
9.6 Supply Chain Management
9.7 Others

10 Blockchain in Energy Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Ranking of Players, 2017
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 New Product Developments
11.3.2 Investments & Expansions
11.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.3.4 Contracts & Agreements

12 Company Benchmarking
12.1 Accenture
12.2 AWS
12.3 Bigchaindb
12.4 BTL
12.5 Deloitte
12.6 Grid+
12.7 IBM
12.8 Infosys
12.9 Microsoft
12.10 Nodalblock
12.11 Oracle
12.12 Power Ledger
12.13 SAP
12.14 Wepower
12.15 Lo3 Energy
12.16 Enosi
12.17 Electron
12.18 Drift

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cplxft/global_blockchain?w=12

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Bitcoin

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:23aATLATSA RESOURCES CORP : oration - Correction of Press Release Announcing the Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2018
AQ
11:22aOpen Society Names New Head of West Africa Foundation
GL
11:22aA.M. BESTTV AT VCIA : Captives Tap Reinsurers for Capital, Business and Data Support, Says Panel
BU
11:22aKimberly-Clark to Raise Prices in North America for Huggies, Other Brands--update
DJ
11:21aMCCOLL RETAIL : Grant of Long Term Incentive Plan Awards
PU
11:21aBECOMING GREAT : 5 Common Characteristics of the Best Hospitals
PU
11:21aBEL FUSE : Power Solutions Announces SPSPFE3 Series 18kW Power Shelves Compatible with Open Compute Rack Designs
PU
11:21aOpen Society Foundations Announces New Head of Women’s Rights Program
GL
11:20aDON QUIJOTE : plans to build high-rise complex in Shibuya
AQ
11:20aWEARABLE MEDICAL DEVICES : $13.5 Billion Global Market Opportunities & Strategies to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Lifts Stake In Apple -- WSJ
2S&P 500 : Resurgent dollar sends commodities and emerging markets reeling again
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : 2Q Net Profit Down 2%, Misses Expectation
4MUSK BID FOR TESLA: no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
5BP : BP : offloads last two stranded oil cargoes to Shandong refiner - sources

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.