Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market 2019-2023| Increase in Number of Diabetes Cases and Rising Awareness About Diabetes to Drive Growth| Technavio

01/10/2019 | 03:03am EST

Technavio analysts forecast the global blood glucose test strips market to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global blood glucose test strips market ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global blood glucose test strips market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Product bundling is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global blood glucose test strips market 2019-2023. Vendors in the market are continuously innovating and expanding product lines to remain competitive owing to the rising popularity of rapid test for checking diabetes. The availability of blood glucose test strips in combo offers will further boost growth during the forecast period.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global blood glucose test strips market is the increase in number of diabetes cases and rising awareness about diabetes:

Global blood glucose test strips market: Increase in number of diabetes cases and rising awareness about diabetes

Physical activity, diet, and medications can help in controlling diabetes. In most of the cases, prediabetes sets in before the onset of diabetes. This is considered as a serious health condition, wherein the blood sugar levels are higher than normal.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on health care supplies, “The rising incidence of diabetes has augmented the demand for diabetes testing products such as blood glucose test strips in the market, which can help patients control and manage diabetes. This rise in the number of diabetic cases has prompted many organizations to create awareness programs regarding the management and control of diabetes.”

Global blood glucose test strips market: Segmentation analysis

The global blood glucose test strips market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, home care settings, and POL) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The hospitals and diagnostic laboratories segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for 50% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of 43%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023, however there will be a decrease in its market share by over 1%.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
