Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Blood-Grouping Reagents Market 2020-2024 | Growing Demand For Blood Transfusions to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 05:26pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the global blood-grouping reagents market and it is poised to grow by USD 443.28 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200610005621/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Blood-Grouping Reagents Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Blood-Grouping Reagents Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., DIAGAST, Grifols SA, Immucor Inc., and Merck KGaA are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing demand for blood transfusions has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Blood-Grouping Reagents Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Blood-Grouping Reagents Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Hospitals And Blood Banks
    • Clinical Laboratories
    • Academic And Research Institutes
  • Geographic Landscape
    • Asia
    • Europe
    • North America
    • ROW

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40141

Blood-Grouping Reagents Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our blood-grouping reagents market report covers the following areas:

  • Blood-Grouping Reagents Market size
  • Blood-Grouping Reagents Market trends
  • Blood-Grouping Reagents Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing penetration of healthcare facilities as one of the prime reasons driving the blood-grouping reagents market growth during the next few years.

Blood-Grouping Reagents Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the blood-grouping reagents market, including some of the vendors such as Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., DIAGAST, Grifols SA, Immucor Inc., and Merck KGaA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the blood-grouping reagents market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Blood-Grouping Reagents Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist blood-grouping reagents market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the blood-grouping reagents market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the blood-grouping reagents market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of blood-grouping reagents market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market Outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Hospitals and blood banks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Clinical laboratories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Academic and research institutes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Emergence of social media marketing
  • Advancement in technology
  • Increasing penetration of healthcare facilities

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • DIAGAST
  • Grifols SA
  • Immucor Inc.
  • Merck KGaA
  • Novacyt SA
  • Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc.
  • Quotient Ltd.
  • Rapid Labs Ltd.
  • Ybio Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pIQVIA : Announces Pricing of Offering of Senior Notes
BU
05:56pLow Rolling Resistance Tire Market 2020-2024 | Vehicle Weight Reduction Offered by Wide-Base LRR Tires to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
05:53pCOVID-19 UPDATE : Gov. Justice announces nursing home visitation, graduation ceremonies to be allowed with limitations
PU
05:53pZynex Shares Up on S&P SmallCap 600 Inclusion
DJ
05:52pS&P GLOBAL : Zynex Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
05:52pNEW GOLD : Announces Pricing of $400 million Senior Notes Offering to Fund Redemption of Outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes
BU
05:51pHOWMET AEROSPACE : to Host Virtual Webcast of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
05:51pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Passenger Traffic and Influence of Tourism to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
05:51pROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Colony Capital, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – CLNY
GL
05:50pCOSAN LIMITED : informs approval of dividend payment to its shareholders
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2NIKOLA : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
4SCATEC SOLAR ASA : SCATEC SOLAR : Ukraine's green energy disaster is sliding towards a power crisis
5S&P 500, Dow finish lower in volatile trade on dour Fed forecasts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group