Global Blowout Preventer Market 2017-2021| Onshore Segment Dominates the Global Market| Technavio

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio,
the global blowout preventer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of
nearly 4% during the forecast period. The rising deep and
ultra-deepwater drilling projects is one of the key factors triggering
the growth of the market.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005720/en/
According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global blowout preventer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 4% until 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)
This research report titled ‘Global
Blowout Preventer Market 2017-2021’ provides an in-depth
analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends.
It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market
segments and all geographical regions.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
The market research analysis categorizes the global blowout preventer
market into the following locations:
In 2016, the onshore segment accounted for 65% of the global market and
is projected to decline to 62% by 2021, exhibiting almost 3% decrease in
market share.
Global blowout preventer market: Key emerging trend
The upcoming blowout manufacturing companies is an emerging trend in the
blowout preventer space. There has been an increasing number of
companies that cater to the manufacturing of tools and equipment used in
drilling operation. Some companies offer services, while others offer
equipment on rental basis. With increasing number of drilling activities
in APAC coupled with the requirement of specialized technologies to deal
with specific formation pressure, it is anticipated that an uptrend is
likely to be witnessed during the forecast period.
The increasing exploration activities in relatively new regions demand
the need for efficient blowout preventers that can be used under extreme
climatic conditions. With rising environmental awareness, the norms in
the overall oil and gas industry are likely to get stringent, which
will, in turn, drive the blowout preventer market. New players are
likely to invest in research and development to manufacture a highly
efficient equipment that not only complies with the regulations but also
provide offer a safe working environment for crew members working on a
drilling rig.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following
topics:
Executive Report
-
Market Outline
-
Global Blowout Preventer Market Overview
Market Insights
-
Market Sizing and Forecasts
-
Market Growth
-
Market Drivers and Challenges
-
Key Emerging Trends
Market Segmentation Analysis
-
Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
-
Key leading countries
-
Market segmentation by location (onshore and offshore)
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
-
Analysis of top vendors (Axon, Cameron, National Oilwell Varco, and
UZTEL)
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005720/en/