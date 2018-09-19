Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Blowout Preventer Market 2017-2021| Onshore Segment Dominates the Global Market| Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 02:25pm EDT

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global blowout preventer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 4% during the forecast period. The rising deep and ultra-deepwater drilling projects is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005720/en/

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global blowout preventer m ...

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global blowout preventer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 4% until 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled ‘Global Blowout Preventer Market 2017-2021’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global blowout preventer market into the following locations:

  • Onshore
  • Offshore

In 2016, the onshore segment accounted for 65% of the global market and is projected to decline to 62% by 2021, exhibiting almost 3% decrease in market share.

Global blowout preventer market: Key emerging trend

The upcoming blowout manufacturing companies is an emerging trend in the blowout preventer space. There has been an increasing number of companies that cater to the manufacturing of tools and equipment used in drilling operation. Some companies offer services, while others offer equipment on rental basis. With increasing number of drilling activities in APAC coupled with the requirement of specialized technologies to deal with specific formation pressure, it is anticipated that an uptrend is likely to be witnessed during the forecast period.

The increasing exploration activities in relatively new regions demand the need for efficient blowout preventers that can be used under extreme climatic conditions. With rising environmental awareness, the norms in the overall oil and gas industry are likely to get stringent, which will, in turn, drive the blowout preventer market. New players are likely to invest in research and development to manufacture a highly efficient equipment that not only complies with the regulations but also provide offer a safe working environment for crew members working on a drilling rig.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

  • Market Outline
  • Global Blowout Preventer Market Overview

Market Insights

  • Market Sizing and Forecasts
  • Market Growth
  • Market Drivers and Challenges
  • Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
  • Key leading countries
  • Market segmentation by location (onshore and offshore)

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario
  • Analysis of top vendors (Axon, Cameron, National Oilwell Varco, and UZTEL)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:46pHYUNDAI HCN : Somerset woman is a Walk Hero for the Jimmy Fund
AQ
08:45pThe Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Danske Bank A/S and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
08:44pPIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP. : Announces September Dividend
AQ
08:44pGlobal Mixed Reality Market in the Education Sector 2017-2021| MR Hardware Segment Dominates the Global Market| Technavio
BU
08:43pALIBABA'S JACK MA GOES BACK ON PROMISE TO CREATE ONE MILLION U.S. JOBS : Xinhua
RE
08:43pSAIPEM : first instance ruling by the Court of Milan in the “Algeria” proceedings
PU
08:42pACACIA DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS, INC. : appoints new board member
PR
08:41pSun Hing Print year net down 75% to HK$9m; div HK3 cts
AQ
08:41pCHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : NDRC to ensure sustainability of investment
AQ
08:41pREALORD : buys asset management firm at HK$7.3m
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : set to shed light on Russian money flows to Europe
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : China's Alibaba doubles down on chips amid cloud computing push
3PHARMING GROUP : PHARMING : Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA
4Evolution of Cloud Mining
5AMAZON.COM : EU says McDonald's, Luxembourg tax deal not illegal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.