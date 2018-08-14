Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, 2018 - 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

The "Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material Type (Natural, Synthetic), By Application Type (Spinal Fusion, Craniomaxillofacial, Long Bone), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bone grafts and substitutes market size is expected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2025

The market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Demand for bone grafts and substitutes is increasing due to adoption of newer technologies and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Availability of advanced products in varied shapes and sizes providing high osteoconductive and osteoinductive properties is supporting market growth. Moreover, growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures is spurring demand for bone grafts and substitutes. In minimally invasive procedures, large incisions and damage to muscles surrounding repair area can be significantly avoided. These techniques also reduce the duration of hospital stay and support rapid wound healing with lesser pain and surgical wounds.

Minimally invasive total joint replacement and spine surgeries are some of the newly adopted procedures.

Some of the companies in the bone grafts and substitutes market are DePuy Synthes; Medtronic PLC; Nuvasive, Inc.; Orthofix Holdings, Inc.; Wright Medical Group N.V.; AlloSource, Inc.; and Stryker Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market : Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Material & Application Type

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

  • AlloSource
  • Baxter
  • DePuy Synthes Companies
  • Medtronic
  • NuVasive, Inc.
  • Orthofix Holdings, Inc.
  • Orthovita, Inc.
  • Smith&Nephew
  • Stryker
  • Wright Medical Group N.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pzbk3m/global_bone?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:33pCINEDIGM CORP : to Host Earnings Call
AC
08:32pIAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Tinder founders sue parent IAC, saying it owes them billions
RE
08:32pStarVR Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Virtual Reality Headset with Integrated Eye Tracking
GL
08:32pStarVR and Autodesk Bring Break-Through VR to Automotive Design with VRED Optimized for StarVR’s Next-Generation Head Mounted Display
GL
08:32pDais Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results and Provides Business Outlook for 2018 and Beyond
GL
08:31pNETWORKNEWSBREAKS &NDASH; MARIFIL MINES LTD.&RSQUO;S (TSX.V : MFM) (OTCQB: MFMLF) San Roque Property Advances Toward Becoming an Economic Mineral Deposit
AQ
08:31pStarVR Unveils the World's Most Advanced Virtual Reality Headset with Integrated Eye Tracking
AQ
08:31pNETWORKNEWSBREAKS &NDASH; PETROTEQ ENERGY INC.&RSQUO;S (TSX.V : PQE) (OTCQX: PQEFF) Asphalt Ridge Facility and Operations Well-received by Local Community
AQ
08:31pPROPHECY DEVELOPMENT : Announces Appointment of New Director and Closing of Private Placement
AQ
08:31pICF INTERNATIONAL : named 2017 Best Advisory Consultancy in China
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HANG SENG : Tencent games revenue in focus after China blocks 'Monster Hunter - World'
2TESLA : TESLA : MUSK'S MISSIVE Tesla boss says Saudis want to support buyback
3Musk says Silver Lake, Goldman advising on taking Tesla private
4ADMIRAL GROUP : Bain Capital to take UK insurer esure private in £1.21 billion deal
5YY INC (ADR) : YY: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.