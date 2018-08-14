Global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, 2018 - 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material Type (Natural, Synthetic), By Application Type (Spinal Fusion, Craniomaxillofacial, Long Bone), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bone grafts and substitutes market size is expected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2025

The market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Demand for bone grafts and substitutes is increasing due to adoption of newer technologies and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Availability of advanced products in varied shapes and sizes providing high osteoconductive and osteoinductive properties is supporting market growth. Moreover, growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures is spurring demand for bone grafts and substitutes. In minimally invasive procedures, large incisions and damage to muscles surrounding repair area can be significantly avoided. These techniques also reduce the duration of hospital stay and support rapid wound healing with lesser pain and surgical wounds.

Minimally invasive total joint replacement and spine surgeries are some of the newly adopted procedures.

Some of the companies in the bone grafts and substitutes market are DePuy Synthes; Medtronic PLC; Nuvasive, Inc.; Orthofix Holdings, Inc.; Wright Medical Group N.V.; AlloSource, Inc.; and Stryker Corp.

AlloSource

Baxter

DePuy Synthes Companies

Medtronic

NuVasive, Inc.

Orthofix Holdings, Inc.

Orthovita, Inc.

Smith&Nephew

Stryker

Wright Medical Group N.V.

