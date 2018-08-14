Global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, 2018 - 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Bone
Grafts and Substitutes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By
Material Type (Natural, Synthetic), By Application Type (Spinal Fusion,
Craniomaxillofacial, Long Bone), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018
- 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global bone grafts and substitutes market size is expected to reach
USD 3.9 billion by 2025
The market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.5% during the
forecast period. Demand for bone grafts and substitutes is increasing
due to adoption of newer technologies and increasing demand for
minimally invasive procedures.
Availability of advanced products in varied shapes and sizes providing
high osteoconductive and osteoinductive properties is supporting market
growth. Moreover, growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures is
spurring demand for bone grafts and substitutes. In minimally invasive
procedures, large incisions and damage to muscles surrounding repair
area can be significantly avoided. These techniques also reduce the
duration of hospital stay and support rapid wound healing with lesser
pain and surgical wounds.
Minimally invasive total joint replacement and spine surgeries are some
of the newly adopted procedures.
Some of the companies in the bone grafts and substitutes market are
DePuy Synthes; Medtronic PLC; Nuvasive, Inc.; Orthofix Holdings, Inc.;
Wright Medical Group N.V.; AlloSource, Inc.; and Stryker Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Research Methodology
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Variables, Trends & Scope
Chapter 4 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market: Material Estimates & Trend
Analysis
Chapter 5 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market : Application Estimates &
Trend Analysis
Chapter 6 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market: Regional Estimates & Trend
Analysis, by Material & Application Type
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
-
AlloSource
-
Baxter
-
DePuy Synthes Companies
-
Medtronic
-
NuVasive, Inc.
-
Orthofix Holdings, Inc.
-
Orthovita, Inc.
-
Smith&Nephew
-
Stryker
-
Wright Medical Group N.V.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pzbk3m/global_bone?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005641/en/