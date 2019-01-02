Global Botanical Extracts Market 2019-2023 | Rising Adoption of Aromatherapy to Drive Growth | Technavio

Technavio’s
global botanical extracts market research report forecasts the market to
grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.
The growing adoption of aromatherapy for stress relief will be one of
the significant trends in the global
botanical extracts market during 2019-2023. Several
factors such as work pressure, finances, relationships, and traffic can
result in unmanaged stress that can lead to weight gain, increased sugar
levels, body pain, and early aging. Aromatherapy is increasingly being
used to combat stress levels owing to its therapeutic effects on stress
hormones. The essential oils made from lavender, jasmine, chamomile, and
lemongrass extracts activate the release of neurotransmitters such as
serotonin, endorphins, and norepinephrine in the hypothalamic-pituitary
axis.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the critical drivers for the
global botanical extracts market is the increasing number of surgeries
coupled with growing awareness of the benefits of natural cosmetics:
Global botanical extracts market: Growing
awareness of the benefits of natural cosmetics
The sources of natural ingredients include herbs, fruits, flowers,
leaves, minerals, and water. The demand for natural beauty products is
growing because of increased health awareness among consumers globally.
The issues such as skin irritations, skin allergies, hair loss, acne,
and dark spots have propelled the demand for natural beauty products
that include botanical extracts as key ingredients.
According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, “The consumers
are seeking effective and natural ways to address skin problems. Natural
cosmetics consisting of botanical extracts have antioxidants, tyrosinase
inhibitors, and antimicrobial properties, which are good for the skin.
For instance, botanical extracts containing phenols can penetrate
bacterial cells and coagulate their content.”
Global botanical extracts market: Segmentation
analysis
This comprehensive botanical extracts market analysis report provides
market segmentation by application (F&B, nutraceuticals, and cosmetics)
and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an
in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market,
including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
Of the two major applications, the F&B segment held the largest
botanical extracts market share in 2018, contributing to around 47% of
the market. This application segment will dominate the global market
throughout the forecast period.
The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting
for 42% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The
Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period
2019-2023.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
