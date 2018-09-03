Log in
Global Bottled Water Market Opportunities and Strategies 2018-2021 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/03/2018 | 08:52pm CEST

The "Bottled Water Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bottled water market is highly fragmented with a large number of local players present in most countries. The leading players in the global market that have a multi country presence are DANONE, Nestle, Coca-Cola and Pepsi-Co. Nestle Waters was the largest competitor in the bottled water market in 2017, followed by Danone, Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd., Coca-Cola, Nongfu Spring Limited, Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp and Pepsi-Co.

Innovative packaging of bottled water is the latest trend in the market. The aim is to establish a brand image and differentiation in the bottled water market. It includes resealable and recyclable can packaging material, transparent sophisticated bottles, or inks and coatings applied on a can to enhance the customer experience through unique visual effects along with increasing shelf appeal. For instance, Evian, a renowned French mineral water brand, recently manufactured a slim 330ml bottle with a transparent label allowing the customer to see the purity of the water. British entrepreneurs also launched a water in a resealable and recyclable aluminum can, CanO.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Bottled Water Market Characteristics

2. Bottled Water Market Size And Growth

3. PESTLE Analysis

4. Global Bottled Water Market Segmentation

5. Global Bottled Water Market Geography Regional Analysis

6. Asia-Pacific Bottled Water Market

7. Asia-Pacific Bottled Water Market Country Analysis

8. Americas Bottled Water Market Country Analysis

9. Europe Bottled Water Market

10. Europe Bottled Water Market Country Analysis

11. Middle East and Africa Bottled Water Market

12. Middle East And Africa Bottled Water Market Country Analysis

13. Bottled Water Market Competitive Landscape

14. Bottled Water Market Trends And Strategies

15. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Asia-Pacific Original:

  • Aqua Pura
  • AS Watson Group
  • Asahi
  • Bisleri
  • China Resources Beer Holding Co.
  • Coca Cola
  • Coca-Cola Amatil
  • Crystal Geyser
  • Danone
  • Dhariwal
  • Evian
  • F&N Foods
  • Fiji
  • Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co
  • Highland Spring
  • Hua Run
  • Ice Dew
  • Ito-en
  • Kirin
  • Mayora
  • Nestle
  • PepsiCo
  • Perrier
  • San Pellegrino
  • Sinar Sosro
  • Spritzer Bhd
  • Suntory
  • Swire Coca Cola
  • Ting Hsin
  • Tirta Bahagia Group
  • Vittel
  • Volvic
  • Yangshengtang Co. Ltd

North America:

  • Coca-Cola
  • Danone
  • Fiji Water
  • La Croix
  • Nestle Waters
  • PepsiCo

Western Europe:

  • Coca-Cola
  • Danone
  • Gerolsteiner
  • Highland Spring
  • Nestle Waters
  • S. Pellegrino
  • Valser Service
  • Eastern Europe:
  • AQUALIFE
  • Borjomi
  • Coca-Cola
  • Gasteiner Mineralwasser GmbH
  • Narzan
  • Nestle Waters
  • Preblauer Heil- und Mineralwasser
  • Starzinger Beverage Group

South America:

  • Aguas CCU- Nestle Chile SA
  • Cervecerias Unidas
  • Coca-Cola FEMSA
  • Danone
  • Grupo Edson de Queirz
  • Ivess
  • Lindoya
  • Nestle Waters and Coca-Cola
  • Postobn SA
  • Schincariol
  • Middle East:
  • Agthia Group
  • Fiji
  • Masafi Mineral Water Co. LLC
  • National Food Products Co LLC
  • Nestle

Africa:

  • Aquelle
  • BuchuLife
  • Centrale Danone
  • Chamonix
  • Coca-Cola Nigeria
  • Coca-Cola South Africa (Pty) Ltd
  • La Socit Euro-Africaine des Eaux (E.A.E)
  • Les Eaux Minrales d'Oulms
  • Nana Bouba Company
  • Nestle Maghreb
  • Nestle South Africa
  • PepsiCo
  • Sano
  • Socit des Eaux Minrales du Cameroun
  • Suntory

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ctlfpx/global_bottled?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
