Global Bottled Water Market Opportunities and Strategies 2018-2021 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global bottled water market is highly fragmented with a large number of local players present in most countries. The leading players in the global market that have a multi country presence are DANONE, Nestle, Coca-Cola and Pepsi-Co. Nestle Waters was the largest competitor in the bottled water market in 2017, followed by Danone, Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd., Coca-Cola, Nongfu Spring Limited, Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp and Pepsi-Co.

Innovative packaging of bottled water is the latest trend in the market. The aim is to establish a brand image and differentiation in the bottled water market. It includes resealable and recyclable can packaging material, transparent sophisticated bottles, or inks and coatings applied on a can to enhance the customer experience through unique visual effects along with increasing shelf appeal. For instance, Evian, a renowned French mineral water brand, recently manufactured a slim 330ml bottle with a transparent label allowing the customer to see the purity of the water. British entrepreneurs also launched a water in a resealable and recyclable aluminum can, CanO.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Bottled Water Market Characteristics

2. Bottled Water Market Size And Growth

3. PESTLE Analysis

4. Global Bottled Water Market Segmentation

5. Global Bottled Water Market Geography Regional Analysis

6. Asia-Pacific Bottled Water Market

7. Asia-Pacific Bottled Water Market Country Analysis

8. Americas Bottled Water Market Country Analysis

9. Europe Bottled Water Market

10. Europe Bottled Water Market Country Analysis

11. Middle East and Africa Bottled Water Market

12. Middle East And Africa Bottled Water Market Country Analysis

13. Bottled Water Market Competitive Landscape

14. Bottled Water Market Trends And Strategies

15. Appendix

