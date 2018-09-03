Global Bottled Water Market Opportunities and Strategies 2018-2021 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Bottled
Water Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2021"
The global bottled water market is highly fragmented with a large number
of local players present in most countries. The leading players in the
global market that have a multi country presence are DANONE, Nestle,
Coca-Cola and Pepsi-Co. Nestle Waters was the largest competitor in the
bottled water market in 2017, followed by Danone, Hangzhou Wahaha Group
Co., Ltd., Coca-Cola, Nongfu Spring Limited, Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
Holding Corp and Pepsi-Co.
Innovative packaging of bottled water is the latest trend in the market.
The aim is to establish a brand image and differentiation in the bottled
water market. It includes resealable and recyclable can packaging
material, transparent sophisticated bottles, or inks and coatings
applied on a can to enhance the customer experience through unique
visual effects along with increasing shelf appeal. For instance, Evian,
a renowned French mineral water brand, recently manufactured a slim
330ml bottle with a transparent label allowing the customer to see the
purity of the water. British entrepreneurs also launched a water in a
resealable and recyclable aluminum can, CanO.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Bottled Water Market Characteristics
2. Bottled Water Market Size And Growth
3. PESTLE Analysis
4. Global Bottled Water Market Segmentation
5. Global Bottled Water Market Geography Regional Analysis
6. Asia-Pacific Bottled Water Market
7. Asia-Pacific Bottled Water Market Country Analysis
8. Americas Bottled Water Market Country Analysis
9. Europe Bottled Water Market
10. Europe Bottled Water Market Country Analysis
11. Middle East and Africa Bottled Water Market
12. Middle East And Africa Bottled Water Market Country Analysis
13. Bottled Water Market Competitive Landscape
14. Bottled Water Market Trends And Strategies
15. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
Asia-Pacific Original:
-
Aqua Pura
-
AS Watson Group
-
Asahi
-
Bisleri
-
China Resources Beer Holding Co.
-
Coca Cola
-
Coca-Cola Amatil
-
Crystal Geyser
-
Danone
-
Dhariwal
-
Evian
-
F&N Foods
-
Fiji
-
Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co
-
Highland Spring
-
Hua Run
-
Ice Dew
-
Ito-en
-
Kirin
-
Mayora
-
Nestle
-
PepsiCo
-
Perrier
-
San Pellegrino
-
Sinar Sosro
-
Spritzer Bhd
-
Suntory
-
Swire Coca Cola
-
Ting Hsin
-
Tirta Bahagia Group
-
Vittel
-
Volvic
-
Yangshengtang Co. Ltd
North America:
-
Coca-Cola
-
Danone
-
Fiji Water
-
La Croix
-
Nestle Waters
-
PepsiCo
Western Europe:
-
Coca-Cola
-
Danone
-
Gerolsteiner
-
Highland Spring
-
Nestle Waters
-
S. Pellegrino
-
Valser Service
-
Eastern Europe:
-
AQUALIFE
-
Borjomi
-
Coca-Cola
-
Gasteiner Mineralwasser GmbH
-
Narzan
-
Nestle Waters
-
Preblauer Heil- und Mineralwasser
-
Starzinger Beverage Group
South America:
-
Aguas CCU- Nestle Chile SA
-
Cervecerias Unidas
-
Coca-Cola FEMSA
-
Danone
-
Grupo Edson de Queirz
-
Ivess
-
Lindoya
-
Nestle Waters and Coca-Cola
-
Postobn SA
-
Schincariol
-
Middle East:
-
Agthia Group
-
Fiji
-
Masafi Mineral Water Co. LLC
-
National Food Products Co LLC
-
Nestle
Africa:
-
Aquelle
-
BuchuLife
-
Centrale Danone
-
Chamonix
-
Coca-Cola Nigeria
-
Coca-Cola South Africa (Pty) Ltd
-
La Socit Euro-Africaine des Eaux (E.A.E)
-
Les Eaux Minrales d'Oulms
-
Nana Bouba Company
-
Nestle Maghreb
-
Nestle South Africa
-
PepsiCo
-
Sano
-
Socit des Eaux Minrales du Cameroun
-
Suntory
